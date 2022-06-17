ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden approval rating remains at low point as midterm elections loom

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WJmc_0gEAcZhq00

With fewer than five months remaining until the November midterm elections, more Americans are expressing disapproval of Joe Biden than at any point in his term so far.

According to a Yahoo! News/YouGov poll, a whopping 56 per cent of respondents in a survey of 1,541 adults from 10 to 13 June said they either somewhat or strongly disapproved of Mr Biden’s performance in office. A relatively paltry 39 per cent either strongly or somewhat approve of the president’s job performance.

The YouGov survey also found voters strongly pessimistic about the direction of the US at this time, with more than two-thirds of respondents – 67 per cent – opining that the US was on the wrong track.

Only 21 per cent of overall voters said the US is currently headed in the right direction. Broken down by party affiliation, 40 per cent of Democrats, nine per cent of Republicans and 16 per cent of independents said the country is headed in the right direction.

Mr Biden’s approval ratings have evaporated even in areas where he was considered to be performing most strongly.

On his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, for example, voters are evenly split on whether to approve or disapprove, 46 per cent apiece.

Race relations, another former strong point for the president, have also taken a hit, with 48 per cent disapproving of how he has performed on such matters.

But Americans’ dim view of the president’s performance may not be translating into strong gains for Republicans in the November midterms.

According to a USA Today /Suffolk University poll, Americans remain split at 40 per cent apiece when asked whether they will vote for a Republican or Democrat in House and Senate elections this year.

Comments / 42

psycho666
3d ago

who are these 39% of Americans that approve of this administration.do these people have to put gas in their cars or do they just walk or use public transportation only do these go to the supermarket, do these people not see the disaster at the border, do these people not see the crime in our country.I don't believe that 39% of Americans approve of this president and his administration

Reply(6)
43
David Espinoza
3d ago

We most definitely will vote against the OLD MENTALLY ILL OUT HIS MIND. CRIMINAL!!!! BIG!!! GUY!!! JOE BIDEN!!. I have been saying he was SELECTED NOT ELECTED!!. We seriously need to make sure who gets elected We need to vote in person!!

Reply(2)
29
David Espinoza
3d ago

I've been saying that we should Unite by the hundreds of thousands and call your STATE GOVERNOR AND DEMAND THAT WE REMOVE THE OLD MENTALLY ILL OUT HIS MIND. CRIMINAL!! BIG!!!! GUY!!! JOE BIDEN!!!.

Reply
16
Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden polls his worst yet — and headed lower

There is finally an answer to the question of how much lower can President Joe Biden’s approval rating go. Earlier today, the RealClearPolitics average of the polls it studies fell to 39%, “the lowest of his presidency.”. Rasmussen put his disapproval rating at 59% today, 1 percentage point...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Rating#Race Relations#Americans#Yougov#Democrats#Republicans
Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton warns Democrats' fixation with transgender issues and condemning JK Rowling could cost them the upcoming midterms and 2024 presidential election

Hillary Clinton warned that Democrats' insistence on focusing on transgender issues and spending their time condemning JK Rowling could cost them the 2024 election - and cost America democracy itself. In an interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate agreed with reporter Edward Luce...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden first president to say Americans 'are wrong': Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer asserted that President Biden is the first president to say while in office that "the American people are wrong" Tuesday on "Hannity." FLEISCHER: It just shows how out of touch and out to lunch the Biden administration is when it comes to what's on the minds of the American people. Joe Biden's not the first president, Sean, who's been running in an economy or in a country where the overwhelming majority of the people think the country is on the wrong track, things are bad. But he's the first president to run by saying that the American people are wrong.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

706K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy