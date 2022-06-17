ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's When Ohio Gas Prices Are Expected To Drop

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

As gas prices across the nation have risen drastically in the last few weeks, many Ohioans have been feeling the pain at the pump — even police officers. One police department in Ohio said that they have been forced to cut back on patrols as to not go over their budget amid the recent surge in prices. But try not to worry: Relief is on its way, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer .

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan , predicts the average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. will dip below $5 per gallon by the end of this weekend. In addition, he predicts the average price of gasoline in Ohio could dip below that mark as well, with prices dropping by 5 to 20 cents per gallon at some gas stations within the next two weeks (Today, June 17, the average price of gas in Ohio was about $5 a gallon). If this trend continues, Haan predicts the national average in the United States could go down to $4.75 to $4.85 a gallon by July 4.

"Things are volatile and could change, but I'm hopeful we'll see this play out," De Haan said (via the Cincinnati Enquirer ).

mary123beth
4d ago

So I guess we're supposed to feel better by that "price drop"? Nah, it's going to take alot more than that to make me feel better 🙄

14
Lori Scott Galvin
3d ago

It is expected to drop when we have a leader in office! Remember when we were energy independent now we are energy dependent due to our pathetic 'president'.

7
Lori Miner
3d ago

wow really that doesn't help any a few cents come on we need good old days back. I remember 69 cents a gallon. I know that will never happen again but golly it needs to drop more than few cents

3
