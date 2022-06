PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Across the country, airlines have stranded thousands of passengers over the last few days, delaying or canceling flights. Travelers in the Philadelphia region are feeling those impacts. According to Flight Aware, as of Monday morning, there have been eight delays and 11 cancelations for flights arriving or departing from Philadelphia. The lines were not too long at security checkpoints Monday morning, which is a relief for passengers flying out of PHL. On Sunday, about three 3,000 flights were delayed and more than 800 were canceled across the country. Delta and American Airlines say the cancellations have reduced their schedules by...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO