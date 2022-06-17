ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandmother wins multimillion pound Cotswolds house with £10 ticket

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A grandmother of ten has won a mutimillion pound home in the Cotswolds after entering a competition to raise money for the RSPCA .

Susan Havenhand entered the Omaze competition to win the six bedroom house with a £10 ticket.

The 71-year-old retired school teacher from Somerset had to be convinced by her daughter that she and her husband John had won.

Havenhand says she is a long-time supporter of the RSPCA, a charity for which the competition raised £1 million.

The Independent

Birthday flag flying limited to Queen and Charles after controversy over Andrew

The Queen and the Prince of Wales are the only royals whose birthdays will be marked by the flying of Union flags on UK Government buildings amid changes made in the wake of the row over the Duke of York.Andrew has been cut from the list on the Government’s website but so have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal.The Sun reported the wider cull of family members was made to spare any embarrassment for Andrew.The duke paid millions to settle a US civil sexual assault case...
U.K.
The Independent

Mother and her four children found with throats slashed in Jamaica

A mother and her four children were found dead with their throats cut in Jamaica on Tuesday.The bodies were discovered in Clarendon parish, west of the capital Kingston, on Tuesday morning.Kemisha Wright, and her four grandchildren, Kimana Smitha,15; Shemari Smith, 10; Kafana Smith, 5; and Kishaun Henry, 23 months, were identified as those killed.“She was so nice, she love everybody,” Kemisha’s mother Gwendolyn McKnigh told Jamaica Observer. “My daughter was so nice and dem tek mi one daughter from mi.”Ms McKnight said her daughter was a caring and ambitious young woman who was raising four children and going to school...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested after woman and child ‘stabbed to death’ in north London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of a woman and five-year-old child in Barnet, north London.At 1:37pm today police were called by the London Ambulance Service to an address in Brookside South. They attended, alongside the London Air Ambulance, and found a woman and child who both had stab wounds.They were both pronounced dead at the scene. They are understood to be mother and daughter.A 37-year old man, believed to have been known to the victims, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the force said.The deaths of the woman and child on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘It’s been horrible’: Commuter chaos as Londoners brave rail and Tube strikes to get to work

Commuters faced the full force of travel chaos on Tuesday morning as they crammed into buses, waited hopelessly for trains and walked for miles in the hope of making it into work during Britain’s biggest rail strike in 30 years. Victoria, Waterloo and Euston stations were almost empty on Tuesday morning with just a tiny fraction of the usual crowds waiting for a reduced train service as others turned to alternative means of getting into offices. A Tube strike affecting almost the entire London Underground network meant usually quiet buses were packed. An Independent reporter journeying to Victoria and...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Wild social media footage shows teens throwing an illegal party at an $8m Florida home

An illegal house party held at home in Florida over the weekend reportedly caused damage to an $8m home and the young people responsible for it appear to have provided authorities with the evidence they need to catch them: the teens’ own social media posts.Early in the morning on Saturday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast, after a noise complaint had been called in at the address of the multi-million-dollar home.“When deputies arrived, as you can imagine, most of the people at the party had left the scene,” the police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
