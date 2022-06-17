ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, OH

Train-semi crash in store

Daily Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLDWATER - No injuries were reported after...

dailystandard.com

fortwaynesnbc.com

Driver dead after single truck crash near Monroeville

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One man is dead after a truck went off State Line Road early Monday morning. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 5:37 a.m. officers responded to State Line Road, North of Carrier Road, after a truck went off-road.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

UPDATED: One Person Dead In Monday Morning Crash In Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday at 5:37 a.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to State Line Road, North of Carrier Road, for a single vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived they found that the male driver of the pick-up was traveling north on Stateline Road when...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

1 trapped, 2 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Dayton. Crews responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of North Main Street and East Siebenthaler Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Montgomery County dispatch said that one person was trapped in his car but fire crews...
DAYTON, OH
WANE-TV

Driver killed in rollover crash outside Monroeville ID’d

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Indiana-Ohio line early Monday. Police and medics were called around 5:40 a.m. to the area of State Line Road and Carrier Road, about 5 miles southeast of Monroeville, on a report of a crash. According...
MONROEVILLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

4 injured in crash in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Four people were injured in a crash in Fairborn Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the intersection of OH-444 and Kauffman Avenue to reports of an accident with injuries around 5:30 p.m. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that two people were trapped in their vehicle. Four people were...
FAIRBORN, OH
#Traffic Accident
Lima News

Saturday morning home invasion in Van Wert

VAN WERT — The Van Wert Police Department responded early Saturday morning to a home invasion on the 500 block of Burt St. The 88-year old male resident, Johnie Patrick, was awoken by the intruder who then struck Patrick on the head. The intruder placed a bag on Patrick’s head and tied his hands behind his back. Patrick estimated it took him a half an hour to free himself, at which point he made his way to a neighbor’s home and called police. The intruder stole money and Patrick’s Ford Ranger pick up truck, which was later recovered near US 224 and Marsh Rd. by the Van Wert Sheriff’s Department.
VAN WERT, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Truck Driver Receives Citation After Crash with Train

Ohio Truck Driver Receives Citation After Crash with TrainSCDN Photo Archive. A semi-truck driver in Ohio was given a citation after a train crashed into his trailer. Kwaku Wiredu entered a railroad crossing after being stuck in traffic in Coldwater. A train then collided with the trailer which caused it to hit a nearby building.
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Victim identified after fatal single-car crash in Camden

CAMDEN — One man is dead after a single-car crash in Camden Friday afternoon. Crews received a call around 7:40 p.m. of a car on its side and downed powerlines in the 12000 block of OH-122, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers. In a press release from OSHP,...
WANE-TV

Police seek suspects in Van Wert home invasion

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – The Van Wert Police Department is looking for at least one suspect involved in a break-in Saturday morning at a Van Wert home. Around 5:40 a.m., police were called to 512 Burt St. on reports of a home invasion. The initial investigation found Johnie Patrick, 88, was sleeping when someone- or multiple people- entered the front door of Patrick’s home, waking him up. Patrick called out to them, but they hit him on the head.
VAN WERT, OH
1017thepoint.com

GAS DROPS BELOW $5 AT SOME AREA STATIONS

(Whitewater Valley)--Gas prices remain through the roof, but they’ve actually dropped quite a bit in our area since this time last week. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas Monday morning in Wayne County was $5.10. This time a week ago, the average price was $5.21. Union County, which last week had the third-highest price in Indiana, has dropped from $5.27 to $5.15. And, you can actually find gas below five dollars again. The average in Darke County Monday morning was $4.93.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

JAIL STAFFERS CREDITED WITH PREVENTING TRAGEDY

(Wayne County, IN)--Accolades poured in over the weekend for two Wayne County jail officers who were credited with preventing what could have well turned into a tragedy. Corporal Collin Hargis and Deputy Jim Bumbalough were driving on I-70 when the saw a vehicle weaving. The vehicle exited at Centerville, but then tried to very slowly go the wrong way down the exit ramp. Hargis got out, ran ahead, and got the driver to stop before he could get onto the interstate going the wrong way. The driver was elderly and was suffering from a medical incident.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared on March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department. BURGLARY: Unknown suspect broke into vacant residence and damaged property on the 400 block of Wood Street. Unknown if property was stolen. Case pending. THEFT: Subject reported hanging basket of flowers stolen from her porch last evening on the 600 block of West...
PIQUA, OH

