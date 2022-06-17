Train-semi crash in store

(Wayne County, IN)--Accolades poured in over the weekend for two Wayne County jail officers who were credited with preventing what could have well turned into a tragedy. Corporal Collin Hargis and Deputy Jim Bumbalough were driving on I-70 when the saw a vehicle weaving. The vehicle exited at Centerville, but then tried to very slowly go the wrong way down the exit ramp. Hargis got out, ran ahead, and got the driver to stop before he could get onto the interstate going the wrong way. The driver was elderly and was suffering from a medical incident.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO