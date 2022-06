The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Khanesia Commander was last seen at 1:00 P.M. on June 1, 2022 around the 3000 block of West Pointe Dr. Ms. Commander is 15 years old, 5' 7" tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, long sleeve shirt with 3 white stripes going down the arm and black long pants with 3 white stripes going down the legs. Ms. Commander may be in the Columbia, SC area.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO