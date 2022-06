The best word to describe the 1986 NBA Draft is tragic. This wasn't an all-time worst draft, but there were too many draft picks that didn't reach their full potential due to injuries or off-court issues -- most notably substance abuse. Cocaine was still prevalent in the league and, in this case, ended one of the most gifted player's career before it got started. Guards John Lucas and Michael Ray Richardson were suspended or banned during the previous season.

