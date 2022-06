The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) provided substantial investments in our nation’s communications infrastructure primarily through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. BEAD is a $42.45 billion program that will be distributed to states and territories to primarily finance broadband deployment projects. These investments are crucial to help connect all Americans and ensure that unserved populations can reap the benefits of a 21st century digital economy.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO