Skyrocketing gas prices affect Colorado's way of life

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger is scheduled to testify today before the congressional committee investigating the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Raffensperger came to national prominence after a tape of then-President Donald Trump asking him to "find" some 11,000 votes in the 2020 election, enough to give Trump a victory in Georgia was released. Raffensperger will be joined by his top deputy, Gabriel Sterling, as the committee examines then-President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victories in Georgia and other swing states.

ATHENS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO