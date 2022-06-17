Burning in Hammond

Ogdensburg residents, from left, Brody, Christy and Bryan Lust, sample a variety of spices given out by Paul Greenberg, owner of Old Saratoga Spice Rubs, at the Remington Festival June 18. NCNow photo.
(WWNY) - Thunderstorms caused major damage in St. Lawrence County on Thursday night. In Hannawa Falls a tree crashed through the roof of a home on Cameron Drive that left a gaping hole. As the tree fell it also snapped power lines and a streetlight. Smoke and sparks could be...
Update: 10 am Friday – NewsChannel 9 reached out to the National Weather Service in Buffalo Friday morning and was told after discussion with Oswego County Emergency Management, it was determined that the damage produced Thursday afternoon in Phoenix and Granby was consistent with straight-line wind damage. According to...
A celebration was held Saturday as Alcoa celebrated 120 years in Massena. Many corporate, public and local dignitaries presented speeches and citations. Above, Alcoa Massena Operations Manager Derrick Lucey, and Massena Mayor Greg Paquin are all smiles at the event. For more, see story here. North Country This Week photo by Sean McNamara.
Powerful storms that included at least one tornado took down power lines and trees, damaged structures, toppled semis on the interstate and left tens of thousands without electricity in parts of Wisconsin.
A line of thunderstorms is tracking through Maine & New Hampshire that will arrive in Portland and the seacoast around lunchtime Friday. These storms could strengthen into a strong or severe storm. The main risk is for damaging winds and small hail. As always lightning and heavy rainfall will make these storms dangerous. Some storms in Maine were already getting strong by 9:30 Friday morning.
First and foremost, we hope that everyone is okay - and as far as we know there weren't any injuries reported after storms swept through much of New York yesterday, and it's a good thing. Massive trees and powerlines in Geneseo, NY were leveled, water levels were rising, and some...
At least one tornado touched down in central Wisconsin. There are reports of damage to a hospital. More than 100,000 homes and business were without power. More than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power, large trees snapped and buildings damaged after at least one tornado touched down Wednesday evening in Central Wisconsin.
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large part of Central and Western New York until 11:00 PM Thursday. The Watch area includes Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Lewis, and Chenango Counties.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in multiple Ohio counties on Monday night. According to preliminary reports, the tornadoes happened within a 16-minute span as a round of severe storms passed through central Ohio. Surveys conducted by the NWS rated all three as...
Update 7:02 p.m.: National Weather Service says ‘risk of tornadoes’ over for Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. -- A tornado watch has been issued for much of Upstate New York through 11 p.m. today. The National Weather Service said a few tornadoes are possible as severe storms bring...
Editor’s Note: Follow along at the bottom of this post with a feed of the latest weather information from local meteorologists and the National Weather Service. There has not been any major changes to the forecast today. Heat, humidity, and severe thunderstorms remain in the forecast. The window worth...
Toni Haverstock, of Russell, speaks at the Juneteenth celebration at Ives Park, Potsdam, on Saturday. She told of the history of Juneteenth that became a recent federal holiday. For earlier story, click here. NCNow photo.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued tornado watches across the North Country. According to the NWS, this applies to several counties in New York including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as there is a higher risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The NWS...
It's been a very hot and muggy past three days in Western New York. It's been that way across the state and much of the midwest and southeast, as well. Wednesday saw highs in the mid-to-high 80's with some 90 degree readings. Thursday was slightly less warm but still very hot and muggy outside.
Thursday thunderstorms could create heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and even a short-lived tornado in the midstate, forecasters said. Showers and storms are possible before 8 a.m. Thursday, but the more severe weather isn’t expected until the late afternoon and evening. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Thursday for Franklin, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
OMAHA -- Two tornadoes and powerful straight-line winds left a trail of damage as thunderstorms moved through Nebraska late on Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern said a tornado was confirmed near Murdock, but damage from several other suspected tornadoes was instead the result of straight-line winds. Straight-line winds...
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
Canton residents Mary Ann Ashley and Evelyn Gavin, smelling the daisies, visit Sue Hayden’s garden June 18. A tour of several private Canton-area gardens was held as a fundraiser for the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild. Photo submitted by the CPH Guild.
A young man is in critical condition following an accident in a pool in Broome County. The New York State Police were called at 12:05pm on Friday, June 17, 2022 after receiving a report of a drowning at Highland Park in Union, New York. According to a written release the...
Comments / 0