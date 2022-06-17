ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, NY

Burning in Hammond

northcountrynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoke rises from the ground in Hammond following storm damage on Sand Street...

www.northcountrynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
northcountrynow.com

Spice time in Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg residents, from left, Brody, Christy and Bryan Lust, sample a variety of spices given out by Paul Greenberg, owner of Old Saratoga Spice Rubs, at the Remington Festival June 18. NCNow photo.
OGDENSBURG, NY
localsyr.com

It wasn’t a tornado; damage in Granby caused by straight-line winds

Update: 10 am Friday – NewsChannel 9 reached out to the National Weather Service in Buffalo Friday morning and was told after discussion with Oswego County Emergency Management, it was determined that the damage produced Thursday afternoon in Phoenix and Granby was consistent with straight-line wind damage. According to...
northcountrynow.com

Alcoa celebrates 120 years in Massena

A celebration was held Saturday as Alcoa celebrated 120 years in Massena. Many corporate, public and local dignitaries presented speeches and citations. Above, Alcoa Massena Operations Manager Derrick Lucey, and Massena Mayor Greg Paquin are all smiles at the event. For more, see story here. North Country This Week photo by Sean McNamara.
MASSENA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammond, NY
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Government
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
WMTW

Impact Weather: Thunderstorms could cause wind damage across Maine

A line of thunderstorms is tracking through Maine & New Hampshire that will arrive in Portland and the seacoast around lunchtime Friday. These storms could strengthen into a strong or severe storm. The main risk is for damaging winds and small hail. As always lightning and heavy rainfall will make these storms dangerous. Some storms in Maine were already getting strong by 9:30 Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnyhomepage.com

Tornado Watch posted for area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large part of Central and Western New York until 11:00 PM Thursday. The Watch area includes Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Lewis, and Chenango Counties.
10TV

NWS: 3 EF1 tornadoes touched down in 4 Ohio counties Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in multiple Ohio counties on Monday night. According to preliminary reports, the tornadoes happened within a 16-minute span as a round of severe storms passed through central Ohio. Surveys conducted by the NWS rated all three as...
OHIO STATE
newyorkupstate.com

Tornado watch issued for much of Upstate New York

Update 7:02 p.m.: National Weather Service says ‘risk of tornadoes’ over for Central New York. Syracuse, N.Y. -- A tornado watch has been issued for much of Upstate New York through 11 p.m. today. The National Weather Service said a few tornadoes are possible as severe storms bring...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
NWS
northcountrynow.com

Juneteenth celebration in Potsdam

Toni Haverstock, of Russell, speaks at the Juneteenth celebration at Ives Park, Potsdam, on Saturday. She told of the history of Juneteenth that became a recent federal holiday. For earlier story, click here. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
informnny.com

Tornado watches issued for Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued tornado watches across the North Country. According to the NWS, this applies to several counties in New York including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as there is a higher risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The NWS...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tornado Watch For Buffalo and Western New York

It's been a very hot and muggy past three days in Western New York. It's been that way across the state and much of the midwest and southeast, as well. Wednesday saw highs in the mid-to-high 80's with some 90 degree readings. Thursday was slightly less warm but still very hot and muggy outside.
PennLive.com

Tornado, 60 mph winds and hail could batter central Pa. during Thursday storms

Thursday thunderstorms could create heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and even a short-lived tornado in the midstate, forecasters said. Showers and storms are possible before 8 a.m. Thursday, but the more severe weather isn’t expected until the late afternoon and evening. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Thursday for Franklin, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
York News-Times

Weather service confirms tornadoes, winds of 115 mph, leaving trail of damage in Nebraska

OMAHA -- Two tornadoes and powerful straight-line winds left a trail of damage as thunderstorms moved through Nebraska late on Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern said a tornado was confirmed near Murdock, but damage from several other suspected tornadoes was instead the result of straight-line winds. Straight-line winds...
Romesentinel.com

State police reports recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
HERKIMER, NY
northcountrynow.com

Fragrant flowers in Canton

Canton residents Mary Ann Ashley and Evelyn Gavin, smelling the daisies, visit Sue Hayden’s garden June 18. A tour of several private Canton-area gardens was held as a fundraiser for the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild. Photo submitted by the CPH Guild.
CANTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy