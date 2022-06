Anglers can help fisheries managers by reporting information on tagged fish. Most tagged fish in North Dakota, except salmon, will have either a metal tag on the jaw bone or a small tag attached near the dorsal fin. Tagged salmon have their adipose fin removed and also have a microscopic coded wire tag embedded in their head. Anglers are asked to drop their tagged salmon heads off at Game and Fish offices in Riverdale or Bismarck so that biologists can remove the tag and read it.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO