ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

P.O. Box 531635

thexunewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article$875 2 bed 1 bath - Montana Ridge Apartments are located in Westwood and offers convenient access to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and parks. Completely remodeled spacious two-bedroom units are equipped with newer...

www.thexunewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thexunewswire.com

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

$829/mo. 3-BED 1-BATH SECIURITY DEPOSITS $829 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530 and ask for our property manager Daphney. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR with Penny when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION to Daphney. *Application...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2262 Harrison Ave

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Westwood - Conveniently located, large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the first floor of a 2 family house in Westwood. Large kitchen has tiled floor and is equipped with stove, range hood, and refrigerator, and has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors. Large bathroom with extra storage. Tenant pays gas and electric, including heat. No pets and No Section 8. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 ext. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1240 Sunset Ave 2

Four bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in Price Hill located at 1240 Sunset Ave. This unit is on the second floor of a two-family home and has two floors of its own. Large eat-in kitchen, W/D hookup, off-street parking, lots of room and closet space! $1400 with a $1400 deposit.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2610 Jefferson Ave

STUDENT HOUSING immediately adjacent to the University of Cincinnati Campus - STUDENT HOUSING. This spacious second and third floor apartment is immediately adjacent to the UC campus and ideally suited for male Student Housing. Available for the Fall Semester 2022, and features a shared Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Area, Bathroom on the 2nd floor with separate Bedroom on the 3rd floor with a window A/C. Carpet in the Living Areas and Tile floors in the dining and bathroom. Stove and Refrigerator in the kitchen area, Clothes Washer and Dryer, with Water, Hot water and Heat included. Shared PARKING on the adjoining driveway. Very desirable location. Unfurnished. Males only. No pets. www.tpropertiesllc.com (513) 647-5397 x77.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Westwood, OH
State
Montana State
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
thexunewswire.com

4582 Eastern Ave.

Cute 2 bed 1 Bath Home! Huge Walk in Closet!!!! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house with 1210 square feet. Two good size bedrooms, great entertaining/ living space. Huge walk in closet with washer and dryer hook on the 1st floor!! Updated kitchen with stainless steel stove and refrigerator. New central air conditioning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

5396 Belclare Rd.

GREEN TWP- 1 bedroom bungalow, with lush private yard. - This charming one bedroom home is located at the end of a quiet street. The driveway leads to the garage on the side of the home with an additional covered parking spot. This home has beautiful floors throughout with an updated kitchen, and office space.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2425 Montana Ave

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Our secluded location provides a quiet home life yet just minutes away from I-74. Stop by our community to see Arbor at Montana. This beautiful property includes all new cabinets and countertops in the kitchen and bath, all new stainless steel appliances, and new flooring and carpet.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

232 Timber Hill Drive,

232 Timber Hill 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our 4BR/2.5BA New Construction home that is almost move in ready! Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Hamilton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy