Moorhead, MN

Lost Tabby

By Peggy Heuer
 4 days ago

Come On is a male gray...

South Fargo apartment fire started in the kitchen

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 383 Prairiewood Circle South yesterday at 2:06 p.m. The 9-1-1 caller was a neighbor who reported smoke coming from a window on the north side of the building. Crews pulled a hose line...
FARGO, ND
Walk to end ALS raises awareness and exceeds fundraising goals

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO)- Organizers were excited for everyone to have the opportunity to gather in person this year, and they say the turnout was exceptional. Families, supporters, and people battling ALS all gathered, to spread awareness of this disease with no cure, and to offer insight on how you can help your loved one if they have ALS.
FARGO, ND
Motorcyclist critically injured in Fargo crash

FARGO (KFGO) – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash early Sunday in Fargo. The State Patrol says the motorcycle, driven by 30-year-old Luke Schmitz of Fargo, was westbound in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue South around 1:30 a.m. when he lost control and fell off the motorcycle. He ended up on the south boulevard of Fiechtner Drive and was taken to Sanford Medical Center.
FARGO, ND
Significant storm damage reported in Otter Tail County

OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – Clean-up is underway around Otter Tail Lake and the surrounding area after strong wind did significant damage late Monday night. Carr’s Tree Service in Ottertail City says part of its roof was blown off as was a section of roof at the Otter Supper Club across Highway 78. Carr’s says it is swamped with service calls.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Thunderstorm complex causes damage and power outages Monday across region

FARGO (KFGO) – Stormy weather rolled through portions of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening producing rain, high winds, and some hail. High winds reported as strong as 85 mph toppled power lines south of Fargo, causing power outages. At one point, Cass County Electric Cooperative reported about 1500 members were out of power in the Oxbow, Hickson, Chaffee, Colfax, and Kindred areas. The last of the outages were restored by early Tuesday. Xcel Energy crews were also out Monday night working to restore power to hundreds of customers in parts of Fargo, Barnesville, Dilworth, and other nearby communities.
FARGO, ND
Moorhead Public Service warns of potential electricity shortages

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – As summer approaches, regional operators of the electric grid are projecting an elevated risk of electricity shortages. These projections are due to warmer than normal forecasted temperatures, greater amounts of intermittent renewable generation, such as wind and solar, in the current power supply mix that may not be available when needed, and retirements of fossil-fueled power plants.
MOORHEAD, MN
Quonset struck by lightning in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of lightning striking a Quonset around noon yesterday. The Sheriff’s Office, Oklee Fire Department, and Oklee Ambulance were dispatched to 32125 220th ST SE in Chester Township for a report of a Quonset fire.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Fargo Force release 2022-23 schedule

The Fargo Force in conjunction with the United States Hockey League (USHL), are excited to announce the 2022-23 regular season schedule. The season will consist of 62 games for each team in a regionally-based schedule, following the same format as the past two seasons. The 30-week regular season is scheduled...
FARGO, ND

