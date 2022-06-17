2425 Montana Ave

STUDENT HOUSING immediately adjacent to the University of Cincinnati Campus - STUDENT HOUSING. This spacious second and third floor apartment is immediately adjacent to the UC campus and ideally suited for male Student Housing. Available for the Fall Semester 2022, and features a shared Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Area, Bathroom on the 2nd floor with separate Bedroom on the 3rd floor with a window A/C. Carpet in the Living Areas and Tile floors in the dining and bathroom. Stove and Refrigerator in the kitchen area, Clothes Washer and Dryer, with Water, Hot water and Heat included. Shared PARKING on the adjoining driveway. Very desirable location. Unfurnished. Males only. No pets. www.tpropertiesllc.com (513) 647-5397 x77.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO