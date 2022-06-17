ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2425 Montana Ave

thexunewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Our secluded location provides a quiet home life yet just minutes away from I-74. Stop...

www.thexunewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Fourth of July Fireworks, Parades and Parties to Celebrate America’s Independence

Every July 4, America celebrates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence and separation of the 13 original colonies from British rule with parades, pyrotechnics and other parties. If you're looking to get your Fourth of July fix — and see some colorful explosions in the sky — here are some suggestions taking place throughout the weekend and on July 4 itself.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2262 Harrison Ave

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Westwood - Conveniently located, large 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the first floor of a 2 family house in Westwood. Large kitchen has tiled floor and is equipped with stove, range hood, and refrigerator, and has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Hardwood floors. Large bathroom with extra storage. Tenant pays gas and electric, including heat. No pets and No Section 8. Cincinnati School District. WeybridgeRealty.com 513-407-8069 ext. 6.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth at inaugural parade

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Cincinnati to celebrate Juneteenth. Cheer, dance, drill and drum lines provided the flare, entertainment and sounds for the parade. The parade served as the grand finale for a weekend of celebration in the Queen City. Organizer Melinda Brown...
CINCINNATI, OH
indyschild.com

Family Fun in Warren County: Ohio’s Largest Playground

Fondly known as “Ohio’s largest playground,” Warren County has definitely earned this designation. Located between Cincinnati and Dayton, this area of Southwest Ohio is the destination for families looking for fun in all forms. Warren County should be on your family’s radar for your next vacation, from nationally recognized amusement and water parks to outdoor adventures and great food.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
thexunewswire.com

1240 Sunset Ave 2

Four bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in Price Hill located at 1240 Sunset Ave. This unit is on the second floor of a two-family home and has two floors of its own. Large eat-in kitchen, W/D hookup, off-street parking, lots of room and closet space! $1400 with a $1400 deposit.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Juneteenth celebrations in the Tri-State honor the end of slavery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Greater Cincinnati kicked off Juneteenth a day early, a holiday to honor the end of slavery. The 35th Annual Juneteenth Cincinnati in Eden Park was perhaps the largest. June 19, 1865, is the date in Texas that slaves first learned of their freedom. The Eden Park celebration...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

988 Yarger Dr

Welcome to 988 Yarger Drive in Home Sweet Anderson - Property Id: 919996. Welcome to 988 Yarger Drive in Home Sweet Anderson! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home offers recently updated kitchen and bathrooms, a two car garage, and new flooring, all on a spacious, fenced in lot. Convenient to Downtown Cincinnati, restaurants, and shopping. Forest Hills School District.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

$829/mo. 3-BED 1-BATH SECIURITY DEPOSITS $829 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530 and ask for our property manager Daphney. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR with Penny when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION to Daphney. *Application...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

5396 Belclare Rd.

GREEN TWP- 1 bedroom bungalow, with lush private yard. - This charming one bedroom home is located at the end of a quiet street. The driveway leads to the garage on the side of the home with an additional covered parking spot. This home has beautiful floors throughout with an updated kitchen, and office space.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

4582 Eastern Ave.

Cute 2 bed 1 Bath Home! Huge Walk in Closet!!!! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house with 1210 square feet. Two good size bedrooms, great entertaining/ living space. Huge walk in closet with washer and dryer hook on the 1st floor!! Updated kitchen with stainless steel stove and refrigerator. New central air conditioning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2610 Jefferson Ave

STUDENT HOUSING immediately adjacent to the University of Cincinnati Campus - STUDENT HOUSING. This spacious second and third floor apartment is immediately adjacent to the UC campus and ideally suited for male Student Housing. Available for the Fall Semester 2022, and features a shared Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Area, Bathroom on the 2nd floor with separate Bedroom on the 3rd floor with a window A/C. Carpet in the Living Areas and Tile floors in the dining and bathroom. Stove and Refrigerator in the kitchen area, Clothes Washer and Dryer, with Water, Hot water and Heat included. Shared PARKING on the adjoining driveway. Very desirable location. Unfurnished. Males only. No pets. www.tpropertiesllc.com (513) 647-5397 x77.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Findlay Market celebrates Juneteenth by lifting up Black chefs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Findlay Market held a two-day Juneteenth tasting event this weekend showcasing Black-owned businesses in the Tri-State. All the proceeds from ticket sales went to the businesses that participated. “Findlay has been very supportive of us since the very beginning,” said Danielle DeLaine, who owns Herban Vegans. “We...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Significance of Juneteenth in Ohio

OHIO — While many across the country are celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday has special significance in Ohio when it comes to the freedom of slaves. Christopher Miller, Senior Director of Media Engagement and Education at the Cincinnati Museum Center, explained. “Yellow Springs and many enclaves of different areas throughout...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Gas prices fall to $4.79 at some stations in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices started to fall over the weekend in Greater Cincinnati, with some stations now charging about 20 cents less than this time last week. Gas is listed as $4.79 per gallon at two stations in the northern suburbs: Marathon on U.S. 42 in Mason and BP on Central Avenue in Hamilton, according to GasBuddy.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3580 Wilson Avenue

Nice family house; walk to Children's Hospital; close to everything - This 3BR cape cod is clean and on a quiet street; 3 blocks from Children's Hospital. Large living room, dining room and nice kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. New high efficient furnace. Full basement for storage. Location. 3580 Wilson Avenue,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hops & Berry pour-your-own taproom with 60 taps opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A large bar with 60 options of beer, wine and seltzer for patrons to pour their own just opened adjacent to one of the region's most popular bike trails. Hops & Berry hosted its grand opening on June 17 at 118 Karl Brown Way, abutting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Channelocity

Most expensive Cincinnati neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Cincinnati in 2022 is 1,764,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that Charles Manson was born in Cincinnati on Nov. 12, 1934. Or that Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, taught aeronautical engineering at the University of Cincinnati for eight years.
CINCINNATI, OH

