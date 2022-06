It's a car. It's a boat. It's both and it's called the Amphicar. There are only a few hundred left in the world. One is right here in New York. The Amphicar is the only vehicle that is legal to ride on the ride and in the water. Nearly 4,000 were built in Germany from 1961 to 1968 and a little over 3,000 were imported to the U.S. A couple of hundred vehicles are still running today. This is one of them.

