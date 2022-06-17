ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OH

15 N West Street

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonial Trace Apartments offers a combination of livability, design and quality. The 15 N. West St. location in Lebanon has so much to offer...

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

$829/mo. 3-BED 1-BATH SECIURITY DEPOSITS $829 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530 and ask for our property manager Daphney. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR with Penny when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION to Daphney. *Application...
CINCINNATI, OH
Rental assistance program sees uptick because of inflation

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Rising rent, along with inflation and high gas prices, can be tough for families on tight budgets. It’s leaving some tenants concerned about whether they’ll be able to pay their rent next month. Jason Schomaker has been in search of a retail management job...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
2610 Jefferson Ave

STUDENT HOUSING immediately adjacent to the University of Cincinnati Campus - STUDENT HOUSING. This spacious second and third floor apartment is immediately adjacent to the UC campus and ideally suited for male Student Housing. Available for the Fall Semester 2022, and features a shared Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Area, Bathroom on the 2nd floor with separate Bedroom on the 3rd floor with a window A/C. Carpet in the Living Areas and Tile floors in the dining and bathroom. Stove and Refrigerator in the kitchen area, Clothes Washer and Dryer, with Water, Hot water and Heat included. Shared PARKING on the adjoining driveway. Very desirable location. Unfurnished. Males only. No pets. www.tpropertiesllc.com (513) 647-5397 x77.
CINCINNATI, OH
1240 Sunset Ave 2

Four bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in Price Hill located at 1240 Sunset Ave. This unit is on the second floor of a two-family home and has two floors of its own. Large eat-in kitchen, W/D hookup, off-street parking, lots of room and closet space! $1400 with a $1400 deposit.
CINCINNATI, OH
4582 Eastern Ave.

Cute 2 bed 1 Bath Home! Huge Walk in Closet!!!! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house with 1210 square feet. Two good size bedrooms, great entertaining/ living space. Huge walk in closet with washer and dryer hook on the 1st floor!! Updated kitchen with stainless steel stove and refrigerator. New central air conditioning.
CINCINNATI, OH
5396 Belclare Rd.

GREEN TWP- 1 bedroom bungalow, with lush private yard. - This charming one bedroom home is located at the end of a quiet street. The driveway leads to the garage on the side of the home with an additional covered parking spot. This home has beautiful floors throughout with an updated kitchen, and office space.
CINCINNATI, OH
2702 W. McMicken Ave

UC Near - this WILL go fast - This unit is the 2nd and 3rd floor of a large duplex located on the corner of Straight and W. McMicken. Fully updated with new wiring, plumbing, hardwood flooring, windpws and efficient heating. Convenient location that is just a walk to UC with access to expressways in just minutes. Off street parking available.
CINCINNATI, OH
988 Yarger Dr

Welcome to 988 Yarger Drive in Home Sweet Anderson - Property Id: 919996. Welcome to 988 Yarger Drive in Home Sweet Anderson! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home offers recently updated kitchen and bathrooms, a two car garage, and new flooring, all on a spacious, fenced in lot. Convenient to Downtown Cincinnati, restaurants, and shopping. Forest Hills School District.
CINCINNATI, OH
10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
Family Fun in Warren County: Ohio’s Largest Playground

Fondly known as “Ohio’s largest playground,” Warren County has definitely earned this designation. Located between Cincinnati and Dayton, this area of Southwest Ohio is the destination for families looking for fun in all forms. Warren County should be on your family’s radar for your next vacation, from nationally recognized amusement and water parks to outdoor adventures and great food.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Juneteenth celebrations underway in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Juneteenth celebrations are underway this weekend, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. “It’s beautiful to see all the unity and all the people come out on such a wonderful day. It’s such a beautiful occasion to celebrate something like that, that’s so historic for black people and for our country,” Marcell Rogers said.
CINCINNATI, OH
‘Disturbing’ letters found at several Campbell Co. churches

WATCH | Kentucky cannabis advisory committee holds first meeting. A group of 17 members, specially selected by Governor Andy Beshear to discuss medical marijuana for Kentuckians, met for the first time. WATCH | Horse Mania horses, foals being moved into place in downtown Lexington. Updated: 8 hours ago. The colorfully...
LEXINGTON, KY
Significance of Juneteenth in Ohio

OHIO — While many across the country are celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday has special significance in Ohio when it comes to the freedom of slaves. Christopher Miller, Senior Director of Media Engagement and Education at the Cincinnati Museum Center, explained. “Yellow Springs and many enclaves of different areas throughout...
OHIO STATE
Gas prices fall to $4.79 at some stations in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices started to fall over the weekend in Greater Cincinnati, with some stations now charging about 20 cents less than this time last week. Gas is listed as $4.79 per gallon at two stations in the northern suburbs: Marathon on U.S. 42 in Mason and BP on Central Avenue in Hamilton, according to GasBuddy.
CINCINNATI, OH
Celtic Fest Ohio kicks off with Renaissance village

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — This year’s Celtic Fest Ohio is more than just a pint. Celtic Fest Ohio returns to Renaissance Park on Saturday, June 18 with experiences and activities for all ages. It will utilize approximately half of the Renaissance festival village for its one-day Celtic extravaganza. The festival features two stages of music […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH
Local woman turns lifelong illness into a way to bless others

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – You’re invited to a "Night of Chocolate" to support those living with multiple sclerosis. It’s all part of an organization called MSMI, or the MS Motivational Institute. Each year, the group hosts a fundraiser to provide all kinds of free services to those living...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raccoon gets stuck on NKY light pole

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Update: Campbell County firefighters say that a raccoon that was stuck on a light pole on Alexandria Pike Friday, came down on its own. The Central Campbell County Fire District is warning drivers of a racoon that is stuck on a light pole on Alexandria Pike.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY

