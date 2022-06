If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no arguing that peeling vegetables is one of those annoyances in meal prepping. It takes time and precision to ensure all the unwanted skin is removed and fingers are intact. However, peelers are a necessity even occasionally for those who opt for pre-cut produce at the store. Either way, we’ve found a simple way to peel your ingredients that’ll save you time and money. This electric peeler at Amazon can effortlessly peal a variety of vegetables and fruits, from potatoes to apples. For just $25, it takes so much less time that you won’t want to go back to a typical peeler.

SHOPPING ・ 16 MINUTES AGO