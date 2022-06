Lightning is one of the most underrated severe weather hazards impacting people and property; it requires recognition and preparation. The last week of June is Lightning Safety Awareness Week reminding the nation about lightning safety. Here in The Villages the lightning season began ramping up in April. We have many new residents who may not be aware of the lightning risk living here in the Lightning Capital of the Nation. It is common to experience over 100 days a year with lightning – particularly in the summer months.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO