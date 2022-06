Climb up the largest peak in eastern Svaladal and you’ll find Skavi, the blacksmith of Jordeygr Shelter. Use the Power of the Raven and fly to the nearby Muspel Fortress. Kill off all the Muspels and then take the Ember of Muspelheim. Speak to the Jotun to learn Kraka’s fate. Fly back to Skavi and tell him what happened. Regardless of what you tell him, he will tell you to keep the ember and return to Jordeygr Shelter. This completes the World Event. You'll be able to upgrade the Hugr-Rip by using embers at any dwarven blacksmith.

