Five Things V Rising Does Well, Three Things It Doesn't

If you saw the painfully bloody gameplay reveal for The Callisto Protocol at this year’s Summer Games Fest, it may not come as a total surprise that developer Striking Distance Studios studied real life examples of gore while researching how to portray the nastier side of horror. In an...
As many of you already know, the cross-pollination between LEGO and video games has ramped up in the last decade. You could say these bricks snap perfectly together with almost any intellectual property. Quick example: the especially potent combination of Star Wars and LEGO, which now represents a pocket money black hole for sci-fi fans and button mashers alike. If only there was similar support for fans of non-interactive entertainment...
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords on Nintendo Switch is suffering from a game-breaking bug that’s preventing players from being able to progress and finish the story, and unfortunately there’s currently no news on when owners can expect a patch to repair it.
In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Jade the Vampire Hunter, including where to locate her, strategies against her, and the rewards you will receive for beating her.
Watch the action-packed new Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone trailer for Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune. Get a look at some gameplay ahead of the new season in this launch trailer. Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone's Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune is a free content update, releasing on June 22, 2022.
