Five Things V Rising Does Well, Three Things It Doesn't

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunlock's vampire survival game V Rising is a unique take on...

www.ign.com

IGN

Aussie Deals: Where to Buy the Best TV Inspired LEGO, Plus a Friends Central Perk Build!

As many of you already know, the cross-pollination between LEGO and video games has ramped up in the last decade. You could say these bricks snap perfectly together with almost any intellectual property. Quick example: the especially potent combination of Star Wars and LEGO, which now represents a pocket money black hole for sci-fi fans and button mashers alike. If only there was similar support for fans of non-interactive entertainment...
IGN

Jade the Vampire Hunter Location and Guide

In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Jade the Vampire Hunter, including where to locate her, strategies against her, and the rewards you will receive for beating her.
