Jersey City, NJ

MTA sending old subway cars to Jersey City to become scrap metal

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

NEW YORK -- It's the end of the line for many of the old "Brightliner" subway cars that remain in New York City railyards.

They're being floated on barges to Jersey City to be converted into scrap metal.

In the past, some old subway cars were placed in the Atlantic Ocean to create artificial reefs, but the stainless steel trains collapsed in the saltwater.

"We're moving the iconic R32 subway cars that had been in existence since 1964 for final removal for the scrapping and recycling of their parts to make room in the system for new cars that are being put into the system," said Donald Hutton of New York New Jersey Rail/Port Authority.

The old cars will travel by rail from Jersey City to Ohio, where they will be turned into scrap metal.

The MTA said some parts will be saved and resold as collectibles.

