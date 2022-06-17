ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Formerly incarcerated, homeless men graduate as skilled maintenance technicians in Jefferson Park

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bb1iE_0gEAMDt400

Newly licensed maintenance technicians graduate in Jefferson Park 00:39

Taking the next step was especially emotional for a special graduating class in Jefferson Park.

(credit: CBS)

More than a dozen men received their maintenance technician licenses Thursday night from a non-profit trade school, Skilledtrades4u. These graduates came even further than most — they've overcome major hardships like past incarceration and homelessness.

"You gave me something back that I lost a long time ago, and that's faith in myself to be somebody," one of the graduates said.

Skilledtrades4u provides free, 10-week technical training courses in HVAC/plumbing to inner-city men. At the end of the course, they receive a 608A federal license and $4,000 worth of tools needed for their new careers. The skilled work these graduates have become licensed in can pay as much as $45 per hour, the school said.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS LA

Wolf therapy helps teens learn forgiveness, acceptance and trust

Edward Amaya says he felt as if he had gained a superpower following his time spent with wolves and wolf-dogs at Wolf Connection, a California-based wild animal sanctuary.As a child, the 19-year-old experienced tragic losses of relatives, but says his participation in the unique therapy helped him reach a turning point. "As a kid, I lost a lot of people, I watched family members pass away," he told CBS News Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti. "I had my only uncle that took care of me, in my arms, pass away. I held onto those deaths very close. And I think that's probably why...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferson Park#Homelessness#Trade School#Hvac
CBS LA

El Monte cancels events as community mourns two slain officers

The memorial outside the El Monte Police Department continues to grow, extending almost the length of the building, as many continue to mourn two men who paid the ultimate sacrifice."They gave their all," said mourner Kimberly Granados. "Their sacrifice — it's just painful."Granados, just like the hundreds of others that paid their respects, was heartbroken as she mourned the deaths of Corporal Michael Paredes and officer Joseph Santana, who were killed in a gunfight Tuesday night."These guys have a hard job," said Granados, whose late husband worked for California Highway Patrol. "They come out here, they risk their lives sometimes....
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Rescheduled Kingdom Day Parade celebrated with Juneteenth in South LA

The annual Kingdom Day Parade returned Monday morning after being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic."Today, we're also celebrating we're back," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "This is the city that's learned to live with COVID. We have high numbers but not high deaths."The parade traditionally takes place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Even though the parade is not happening on its namesake holiday, the timing still works because Juneteenth is observed on Monday. This was the first time Juneteenth was celebrated as an official city holiday after Garcetti signed a proclamation two weeks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Care at home is 95-year-old Elsie's lifeline

Elsie Johnston has lived in the same house in Laurencekirk for more than 40 years but she would not be able to stay at home without the help from a team of carers. The 95-year-old needs four visits a day given her complex needs, but is grateful for the fact it keeps her in her own home.
HEALTH
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
120K+
Followers
23K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy