UMass Lowell Leader Honored as a Champion of Entrepreneurship Education
Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu and Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney has been honored for her role in founding the Deshpande Symposium for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Higher Education. Now in its 11th year, the international conference is dedicated to integrating entrepreneurship education and opportunities into campus life...www.uml.edu
Comments / 0