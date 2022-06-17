Trending: Harry Styles reunites with teacher, SpaCruzzi

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

By HNN Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new world surf contest is heading to the south shore of Oahu. The World Surf League is headed to the south shore for a new surfing contest. Guy Hagi was at Ala Moana Bowls...

Sunrise News Roundup (June 21, 2022)

Fleet of electric seaglider planes could be the future of interisland travel. Mokulele Airlines details plans to launch all-electric fleet of seaglider planes for interisland travel. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Paramount to release newly restored "Blue Hawaii." YouTube and social media influencer Cyberbunny is from Hawaii. Henry Kapono concert...
Fleet of electric seaglider planes could be the future of interisland travel

Paramount to release newly restored "Blue Hawaii." YouTube and social media influencer Cyberbunny is from Hawaii. Henry Kapono concert at the Waikiki Shell. Sunrise News Roundup (June 21, 2022) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for June 21, 2022. Update on defueling Red Hill fuel tanks. Updated:...
BoardingArea

Win An 8 Night Trip For 2 To Honolulu & Maui, Hawaii!

Nature’s Own is currently running the Hawaii Trip Sweepstakes!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a trip for two to Hawaii where they’ll get to spend four nights on both Honolulu and Maui!. The prize includes airfare, eight nights of hotel accommodations, various activities and more.
KHON2

Living808 Highlights: “Neighbor Nuisance” Podcasts (June 2022)

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our June Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses what you can do to prevent monster homes from being built and operated as apartments in your neighborhood, how to legally build an Ohana or Auxiliary Dwelling Unit on your property, who to call about the hoarder next door, and what to do about other problems with neighbors. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.
WMUR.com

Sculptor from Hawaii wins 2022 Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic

HAMPTON, N.H. — The final designs from this year's Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic are standing tall for the world to see. This year's grand winner was a native from Hawaii who also won the people's choice award. Mélineige Beauregard's winning sculpture is called "I am Life." Canada...
Entertainment: Jo Koy is coming back to islands, Jurassic tops the box office

A new compilation album is on the way from Na Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning group Streetlight Cadence. Josh Tatofi's new music and slack key guitar festival on Maui. Crooner Josh Tatofi doesn't disappoint with his new music. The singer says he hopes that the audience can feel his emotions as he sang it.
globalcirculate.com

What you didn’t know about Hawaii’s Manoa Falls Trail

Situated in the back of Manoa Valley in Honolulu, the hike takes about two hours, and the views of its lush green tropical rainforest are without a doubt dazzling. It’s easy to see why this trail is so popular, but beyond the views, its history is especially interesting. Contrary...
SmartMoney Monday: Tips on applying for a mortgage

Covering the Costs: Tips to make your vehicle more fuel efficient. As prices continue to soar at the pump, here's some small changes you can make to save gas and boost your vehicle's fuel efficiency. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jon Snow of "Game of Thrones" would be the focus...
Juneteenth holiday brings celebrations to West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. On June 19, 1865, U.S. troops freed the last remaining enslaved people in Galveston Texas two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. African American and Black communities across the country are planning...
Next stop Zippy’s: Get a Cheehooneken cake for dad

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just in time for Fathers Day, Zippy’s has a treat just for dads. The local restaurant is back at it again with its crazy cakes. It’s a cake that looks like a giant can of Heineken beer — or what Zippy’s calls a “Chee-hoo-neken.”
Hawaii Magazine

The Best Hiking Trails on Maui in 2022

While Maui is known for its spectacular snorkeling conditions, visitors should not overlook its one-of-a-kind trails. From roaming through tropical rainforests to traversing a volcanic crater, one of the best ways to understand Maui’s unique typography is to lace up a pair of hiking shoes and experience it first-hand.
More than 20 eateries across state to participate in Filipino Food Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, 20 restaurants across the state will offer special Filipino dishes as part of Filipino Food Week. The annual event aims to promote Philippine cuisine as part of the Philippine Consulate General’s cultural diplomacy. Stage Restaurant in Honolulu will serve sisig pork buns, while Tante’s...
Update on defueling Red Hill fuel tanks

For the first time, there are no girls incarcerated at Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility. Officials said the decline in girls incarcerated in the Kailua facility dropped 42% from 2018 to 2022. Worrisome surge in COVID cases on Hawaii Island prompts calls for more testing. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. With...
HNN News Brief (June 20, 2022)

Hawaii congressmembers said the defueling of the Navy’s tanks will likely be pushed back about a year and that process could begin in the fall of 2024 if all goes well. Worrisome surge in COVID cases on Hawaii Island prompts calls for more testing. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
