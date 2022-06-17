Trending: Harry Styles reunites with teacher, SpaCruzzi

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our June Living808 highlights segment of “What’s the Law” podcasts, producer/host attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses what you can do to prevent monster homes from being built and operated as apartments in your neighborhood, how to legally build an Ohana or Auxiliary Dwelling Unit on your property, who to call about the hoarder next door, and what to do about other problems with neighbors. What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.

