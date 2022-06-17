ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

$1 Million Scratch-off Sold in Berks County

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 4 days ago
Middletown, PA — One very lucky lottery scratch-off ticket won $1 million dollars. The lucky lottery...

Mercury

Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold at Berks store

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Berks County sold a top-prize-winning $1,000,000 Power Payday Scratch-Off ticket. Radcliffe’s Great Valu, 953 State St., Mertztown, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials said Friday. $1,000,000 Power Payday is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters battle blaze at Chester Co. cattle farm

HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. - Footage from above showed smoke billowing in the air over a farm in Honey Brook Township, Chester County. It happened in the 1100 block of Chestnut Tree Road, outside of Morgantown. Firefighters rushed to the farm around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "An incident of this...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Berks church treasurer pleads guilty of theft, forgery

LAURELDALE, Pa. - A former treasurer of a church in Berks pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and forgery relating to charges she forged almost $400,000 worth of checks over 10 years. Melanie Kummerer was the central treasurer of the Calvary Lutheran Church from January 2009 to February 2019,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. Coal Winery and Kitchen, which served up contemporary West African Fusion and Ghanaian cuisine with house-made wines in downtown Bethlehem, has closed as its owner searches for a new location for the business, according to its Facebook page.
