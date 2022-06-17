ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Second Victim Found Shot In The Head In Southwest Baltimore in The Last 24 Hours

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

16 Shot, 6 Killed In Baltimore Weekend Violence, Including Man Shot In Head Along Interstate 95

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another bloody weekend across Baltimore left at least 16 people shot from Friday through Sunday. Six of those gunshot victims died from their injuries. Here is a look at the violence on Sunday: Two people were shot—one of them fatally—in the 2800-block of Kinsey Avenue just before midnight.  Two people were shot about an hour earlier in Park Heights. A 25-year-old man was found shot dead on Interstate 95 near Caton Avenue.  A 40-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore just after 4 a.m. and a 25-year-old woman was shot on North Dukeland Street at 12:34 a.m. This is Saturday’s violence: A 35-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said. The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Suitland shooting

A man is dead after being shot in Suitland, Maryland, Monday evening. Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near an apartment complex. Officers in the area found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
SUITLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#West Caton Avenue
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old

ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale 13-year-old. Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado is 5’ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen on Saturday near Cross Street Market in Baltimore City, but she failed to return home. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-307-2020. The post Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Deadly Shooting in Northeast, DC

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man. At approximately 6:04a.m, on June 18, officers responded to the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the press release. The victim, Israel Minger, 27, died from his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 8 people killed in 6 days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of 8 people killed in the city since Tuesday. 50-year-old Dwaine Edwards was killed on June 14, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Stockton Street. 33-year-old Curtis Jones was killed on June 15, 2022, in the 400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Man Found At Scene Of Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA. When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. The driver, Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WITN

POLICE: Man died in hospital following Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was shot and taken to the hospital Monday morning died there later in the day. Police say the latest shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday on Andrews Avenue, just north of Holly Street. Cleveland Ward had already been taken by car to Wayne...
GOLDSBORO, NC
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison

Welcome to this Summer Solstice edition of Midday. Today is the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer. For all that summer has to recommend it, it is also a time when crime typically spikes in cities throughout the United States. Like cities across the country,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three People Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little before midnight on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. When officers arrived they found three victims with stab wounds and provided emergency medical care, according to Ocean City Police. One victim was flown to Shock Trauma, a second was flown to Christiana Hospital, and a third was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment, said police. The Ocean City Police Department is on the scene of a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Ave. This is an active investigation and we will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/aMUqooA0Wj — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) June 21, 2022 Their conditions have not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and active.    
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Arrested In Connection To April Killing

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an April killing, authorities say. Tavon Jamal Green, 22, was taken into custody for the slaying of Joshua Whittington, 22, on Wednesday, June 15, Baltimore Police say. Whittington was shot to death on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy