Baltimore, MD

17-Year-Old Female Missing in Baltimore

By Erica Schmidt
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to...

Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Arrested In Connection To April Killing

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an April killing, authorities say. Tavon Jamal Green, 22, was taken into custody for the slaying of Joshua Whittington, 22, on Wednesday, June 15, Baltimore Police say. Whittington was shot to death on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Randallstown, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old

ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale 13-year-old. Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado is 5’ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen on Saturday near Cross Street Market in Baltimore City, but she failed to return home. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-307-2020. The post Police searching for missing Rosedale 13-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Riding Scooter Dies In Late Night Baltimore Hit-Run

A teenager riding a scooter was killed in a late-night hit-and-run crash in Baltimore, authorities said. The 19-year-old victim was struck by the vehicle who fled the scene on the 300 block of Light Street around 11:13 p.m., Sunday, June 19, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was transported to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Soul food restaurant co-owner among 6 killed in Baltimore weekend shootings

Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
16 Shot, 6 Killed In Baltimore Weekend Violence, Including Man Shot In Head Along Interstate 95

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another bloody weekend across Baltimore left at least 16 people shot from Friday through Sunday. Six of those gunshot victims died from their injuries. Here is a look at the violence on Sunday: Two people were shot—one of them fatally—in the 2800-block of Kinsey Avenue just before midnight.  Two people were shot about an hour earlier in Park Heights. A 25-year-old man was found shot dead on Interstate 95 near Caton Avenue.  A 40-year-old was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore just after 4 a.m. and a 25-year-old woman was shot on North Dukeland Street at 12:34 a.m. This is Saturday’s violence: A 35-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Public Safety
Veteran Maryland Officer Dies Off-Duty

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the death of one of their own, officials say. Corporal Terry Middleton passed away while off-duty at his home late last week, Prince George's County Police say. The dad of four was a 16-year veteran of the agency assigned to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Investigation Underway After Three People Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little before midnight on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. When officers arrived they found three victims with stab wounds and provided emergency medical care, according to Ocean City Police. One victim was flown to Shock Trauma, a second was flown to Christiana Hospital, and a third was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment, said police. The Ocean City Police Department is on the scene of a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Ave. This is an active investigation and we will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/aMUqooA0Wj — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) June 21, 2022 Their conditions have not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and active.    
OCEAN CITY, MD
Arundel man shot while driving on Interstate 95 dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. Police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Police identify 8 people killed in 6 days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of 8 people killed in the city since Tuesday. 50-year-old Dwaine Edwards was killed on June 14, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Stockton Street. 33-year-old Curtis Jones was killed on June 15, 2022, in the 400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said. The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
