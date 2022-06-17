The 8 projects you should stream right now

Beyoncé has dropped new song “Break My Soul.” The track was first announced on Monday and arrived at midnight the same day. Check it out below. The upbeat dance track features co-writing credits for Allen George and Fred McFarlane and Big Freedia due to samples of both "Show Me Love" by Robin S by the former and 2014 bounce track "Explode" from the latter. The Big Freedia sample acts as a mission statement for the song, with Freedia saying: "Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest." Producers on the track are Beyoncé, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart, BlaqNmilD, and Jay-Z.

