The 8 projects you should stream right now

By Jordan Darville, Raphael Helfand, Brandon Callender
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBartees Strange returns with a sophomore album as exciting unpredictable as his first. “Once I smell a vibe… there’s nothing I won’t try,” he told our Editorial Director, Alex Robert Ross, on the latest episode of The FADER Interview. Stream: Spotify | Apple Music....

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” is here

Beyoncé has dropped new song “Break My Soul.” The track was first announced on Monday and arrived at midnight the same day. Check it out below. The upbeat dance track features co-writing credits for Allen George and Fred McFarlane and Big Freedia due to samples of both "Show Me Love" by Robin S by the former and 2014 bounce track "Explode" from the latter. The Big Freedia sample acts as a mission statement for the song, with Freedia saying: "Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest." Producers on the track are Beyoncé, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart, BlaqNmilD, and Jay-Z.
The Mars Volta return with new song “Blacklight Shine”

The Mars Volta have shared new single "Blacklight Shine" alongside a short film, marking their first release in over a decade. The band, which features At The Drive-In duo Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, have also announced details of an upcoming live tour. Scroll down for dates. Rumor...
Song You Need: I. Jordan’s “Always Been” is house music with heart

I. Jordan's music has long brought with it the promise of freedom and unbridled joy. Their music seems to understand that euphoria is just a heavy kick drum away and that denying yourself such simple, escapist pleasures is to put a cap on what life can feel like. As such,...
Turnstile enlist Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA for fall 2022 tour

Punk polyglots Turnstile have added a bunch of fall North America dates to their wildly successful TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION tour. For openers, they'll bring along the indie rock singer-songwriter Snail Mail as well as alt-rapper JPEGMAFIA on most of the shows. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. local time with a general sale starting here on Thursday, June 23 at 10 a.m.
FKA twigs collaborated with Jorja Smith and then found out they are related

FKA twigs has revealed in a new interview that she and Jorja Smith are cousins. The pair, who worked together on this year's "darjeeling," had no knowledge of their family status prior to their collaboration, which featured on twigs' latest mixtape, Caprisongs. Speaking in a new interview published this week,...
Alex G announces new album God Save The Animals

Alex G has announced details of his latest solo album alongside an upcoming North American tour. God Save The Animals is due on September 23 via Domino, with today's announcement accompanied by new song "Runner." Scroll down to hear that song below. God Save The Animals was written and recorded...
Kid Cudi shares 2022 touring schedule

Kid Cudi has announced and shared dates for his To the Moon tour, a late-summer U.S. and Canada run followed by an October performance in Tokyo and six November European shows. The North American portion will kick off August 16 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and circle the coast of the U.S. before arriving in Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland on September 17 for his Moon Man’s Landing festival.
Wu-Lu gets jumped into a clown gang in “Scrambled Tricks” video

Weeks away from the release of his first album, Wu-Lu has shared its fifth single along with a characteristically deranged music video. “Scrambled Tricks” joins 2021’s “South,” “Times,” and “Broken Homes,” as well as “Blame” and “Tens” — both released last month along with the record’s announcement. Loggerhead is due out July 8 via Warp Records.
