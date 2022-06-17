ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Mangrove and reef restoration yield positive returns on investment for flood protection, study shows

Science Daily
 4 days ago

A new analysis demonstrates that restoration of mangroves and coral reefs can be a cost-effective solution for coastal flood reduction in more than 20 countries across the Caribbean. The study, published May 28 in the journal Ecosystem Services, used methods from the risk and insurance industry to provide rigorous...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

