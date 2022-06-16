ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport Limits Number of Summer Passengers

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Thursday set a cap on the number of passengers it will handle during the summer travel season, citing labour shortages. The move by one of Europe's busiest airports means that airlines including KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, will have to cancel an unspecified...

