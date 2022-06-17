ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladbrook, IA

Brick by brick, an era ends

sun-courier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrick by brick the heart of the Gladbrook community has been coming down in recent days as the town’s entire school complex on Washington Street is demolished. The demolition is the final chapter for the school buildings which formerly housed the Gladbrook Community School District – a district with roots that...

www.sun-courier.com

Comments / 0

