Former Oklahoma Player Mackenzie Donihoo Announces Transfer Destination

By Ross Lovelace
 4 days ago

One of the Sooners' heroes of the 2021 WCWS left the OU program late in the 2022 season as transfer Alyssa Brito stepped up into the starting left fielder role.

Former Oklahoma outfielder, and 2021 Women’s College World Series hero, Mackenzie Donihoo announced she’s transferring to Tennessee via Instagram on Friday.

“Thrilled to announce that I will be continuing my academic degree and joining the University of Tennessee Softball Program,” Donihoo wrote on social media. “A BIG thanks to everyone who has supported me in my journey. Can’t wait to be a Lady Vols and wear the brightest Orange!”

Donihoo started the season with high expectations but fell out of the rotation down the stretch. She entered the transfer portal at the end of the year in May, but hadn’t been playing in games in over a month.

The ex-Oklahoma star was crucial during the 2021 National Championship run. During the WCWS, she batted .476 with 10 RBI’s and three home runs. She also had one of the most iconic catches in OU softball history.

Over the course of the season she managed to bat .438 with nine home runs, starring on the defensive side of the field. However, Donihoo couldn’t build on that momentum in 2022, batting just .250 before being replaced in the lineup by Alyssa Brito . Brito provided consistency for the Sooners when they needed it post in left field.

Donihoo should be able to step on and provide immediate help in Knoxville. Tennessee finished 41-18, good for third in the SEC, losing in the home town regional.

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

