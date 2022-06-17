ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas vs Kansas Highlight Top Revenge Games of 2022 Season

By Adam Glick
Texas travels to Lawrence trying to avenge last season’s embarrassment

The 2021 College Football season was full of disappointment for the Texas Longhorns. The most catastrophic game however was when the Jayhawks stunned the horns 57-56 in Austin. They will make their return trip to Lawrence on November 19th, looking for redemption.

The loss to the Jayhawks marked the sixth straight loss for Coach Sarkisian and ultimately doomed the Longhorns' chances of making the postseason. The 2022 season is about getting back on track and this will be all about revenge for the Horns.

Revenge games in College Football make the sport special. As a Longhorn fan you can make an argument the Horns have a handful of revenge games on their mind. Losing to a football program with only six Big-12 wins in the last 11 seasons makes the defeat even more bitter.

The defense will be a huge key to the Longhorns’ success. Texas excelled last year in the conference at putting points on the board, the problem was that they gave me just as many. The Kansas game was the epitome of that, giving up 57 to an awful offensive group.

Other notable, non-Texas revenge games include Texas A&M vs Alabama, and Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State. While Texas vs Kansas won’t have the hype as these games it will be just as important for the Longhorns.

In football, teams sometimes are awarded a second chance.

The Horns need to make sure they capitalize and make a statement in Lawrence.

The Spun

Ex-Oklahoma Star Reacts To The Arch Manning Speculation

Arch Manning took his final official visit to Texas over the weekend, and it looks like Longhorns fans aren't the only ones hoping the top prospect chooses UT. Speaking on Norman, Oklahoma's 94.7 FM earlier this week, former Sooners linebacker Teddy Lehman said he hopes Texas lands a commitment from the five-star QB.
NORMAN, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Dani Welniak Leaving KCTV5: Where Is the Kansas City Sports Reporter Going?

Dani Welniak has won hearts both in and out of the gridiron. Kansas City is particularly attached to the sports director and anchor on KCTV5. But Dani Welniak recently announced she is leaving KCTV5 in June 2022 and wrapped her final broadcast of KSMO-TV’s The Locker Room Show. Her fans and viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know what’s next in her career and where she is going next. They are especially curious if she will continue to live in Kansas City or if she is relocating. Here’s what Dani Welniak said about leaving KCTV5.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

6 KC native Razorbacks play in 2022 College World Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several local athletes are playing in the College World Series running June 16-27 in Omaha, Nebraska. Six guys from the Kansas City metro area are on the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team:. Brady Slavens (Olathe Northwest High School) Robert Moore (Shawnee Mission East High School) Jude...
OMAHA, NE
martincitytelegraph.com

Bannister: The man behind the road through South Kansas City

Today, the house, all that is left of Bannister’s model dairy farm he called La Cima, still stands. If you’ve lived in the South Kansas City area for any amount of time, you’ve likely traveled down Bannister Rd. (95th St.). If you’re a long-hauler, then you remember other landmarks on this long stretch of road such as Bannister Mall or the Bannister Federal Complex- now both memories of the past.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

‘Death by 1,000 cuts’: Kan. teachers increasingly demoralized

TOPEKA — Caught in a political crossfire and exhausted from the pandemic, Kansas teachers are putting down their books and leaving the profession. In a survey from the National Education Association, 55% of teachers indicated they were ready to leave the classroom. As of April 12, there were 1,381 teacher vacancies in Kansas, according to the Kansas State Board of Education, and this number is expected to rise.
KANSAS STATE
