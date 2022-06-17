ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

7 Texas Men Arrested in Planned Pride Event Riot

By Mikael Donnovan
B93
B93
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of men were detained June 11th, 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho after witnesses say they jumped into the back of a U-Haul. Local law enforcement were then able to apprehend a mile away from a pride event and arrest 31 men with charges of conspiracy to...

b93.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Patriot Front arrests in Idaho unmask a new generation of hate groups

Members of the white separatist organization Patriot Front spent hours in online chat rooms, meticulously planning how to avoid arrest when they carried out nighttime vandalism raids or tried to disrupt progressive events. It held plans so tightly that members weren’t told of destinations until virtually the time of departure,...
IDAHO STATE
kjzz.com

Dangerous, wanted fugitive from Idaho may be in Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KUTV) — An Idaho fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous may be in Utah, officials said. They said Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre, 44, is wanted out of Bonneville County, Idaho, for aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon. In 2021, Aguirre allegedly shot someone...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Virginia State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
KREM2

US 195 between Spokane and Pullman closing for renovations

SPOKANE, Wash. — People traveling between Spokane and Pullman on US 195 should expect to see delays. Drivers can expect 24-hour lane closures on US 195 for the next several months as Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews continue to replace cracked and damaged concrete panels on the bridge.
SPOKANE, WA
Herald-Journal

Human waste, trash and off-trail ATV use prompt closure of popular Idaho recreation land

Endowment trust land in southern Idaho closed last week because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland, between Malad and American Falls. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How the Gun Industry Effects Idaho More Than Other States

Over the last month, guns and gun laws have been a heavy topic in the news across the country. There have been multiple mass shootings over the last few weeks and what to do about them seems to be a topic every week following more and more deaths and injuries. Banning guns isn't the option but stricter gun laws could help slow things down. The gun industry contributed to over 70 billion dollars last year to the economy, and there is little doubt that the industry would fold with that amount of money invested. Some states rely more on the gun industry than others, and with Idaho being a mostly pro-gun state, how do they rank compared to other states when it comes to the gun industry?
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Gear#U Haul#Patriot Front#Vanguard America#Texans
eastidahonews.com

The woman behind Father’s Day and how the third Sunday in June became a national holiday

IDAHO FALLS – Many people celebrate Father’s Day without giving it a second thought. This year marks 50 years since it became an official holiday, according to History.com. President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation in 1972 designating the third Sunday in June as a day to recognize and honor the role of fathers in society.
MIX 106

Idaho Senator Tops List You Don’t Want To Be On

Senator Mike Crapo has been named number one on a list no politician wants to find themselves on. Politicians are no strangers to being a part of lists and polls. Whether it's the Most Liberal or Most Conservative, or a list of likely candidates to run for the Presidency. Lists happen.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
idahoednews.org

Idaho’s teacher shortage de-mystified

I was able to catch Kevin Richert’s coverage of the recent State Board of Education meeting and the “crisis” contained within. As I read it and thought of Sen. Thayn’s misguided mathematical sorcery for school funding, all I could think is, “wow, this state will do absolutely anything except pay their teachers.” It really is hard to come up with another answer for the unending ouroboros of Idaho’s continual education “crises” and the inevitable jumbling of laws to try to distract public sentiment for a few elections, never solving anything. For my entire life the song has been the same, Idaho schools don’t have enough money for much of anything, teachers pay substantial amounts out of their own pockets, and “gosh why doesn’t anyone want to work here.” It’s a real head scratcher. Further, it is strange that at a time when Gov. Brad Little can’t seem to say 10 words without talking about the glory and genius of the economy he has created, and in a state where free market principles are held so dear, our leaders cannot seem to grasp the simple truth—they don’t pay enough. Thus, according to free market principles of supply and demand, they have a labor shortage.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Video shows hate group before Cd'A arrest in U-Haul

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coeur d'Alene police arrested 31 men in the back of a U-Haul last weekend for conspiracy to riot. Police said they are members of Patriot Front and were planning to riot near a North Idaho Pride event. So far, we've only had video capturing the moment...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Senate confirms Hurwit as Idaho's next US Attorney

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Joshua Hurwit as Idaho’s next U.S. Attorney on a voice vote. Hurwit has been an assistant U.S. Attorney in Idaho since 2012. He was among three U.S. attorney nominees confirmed by the Senate on Monday; the other two were Jacqueline Romero for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Gerard Karam for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden nominated Hurwit to be Idaho’s top federal prosecutor on April 22. His nomination and the two others all cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.
IDAHO STATE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Mendenhall: LDS Church Influences State Liquor Laws Once Again

Several changes were made to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control during Utah’s last legislative session. The most recent change in liquor laws occurred on June 1 of this year. These included a name change of the DABC (now Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services) as well as laws pertaining to alcohol to go and how to identify certain drinks. And now grocery stores cannot sell many hard seltzer brands, as most hard seltzers’ ABV lay right around the 5% mark – Utah’s maximum limit.
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

This “Shack” Has The Best Barbecue in All of Idaho

Tacos are great, burgers are fantastic, and steak fingers are cool… but let’s be honest with ourselves here: is there anything better than a solid barbecue plate? From the tangy barbecue sauce drizzled across a perfectly smoked brisket to the cool potato salad that sits next to barbecue chicken… the answer is no. There is nothing better than that and recently, a new report just named the best barbecue spot in all of Idaho. Is it in Boise? Is it in Meridian? Perhaps it’s in Kuna?
98.3 The Snake

Our Next Governor Will Come From Idaho’s Ugliest Town?

What do Brad Little and Ammon Bundy have in common? Both are candidates for Governor and both call Emmett home. A travel website lists Emmett as the ugliest city in Idaho. It’s really not much more than a small town and it has become a bedroom community for people working in Boise. Let me tell you something about these surveys and place ratings. It’s highly unlikely the writer ever visited Idaho, much less Emmett.
EMMETT, ID
B93

B93

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy