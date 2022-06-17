ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

KUSHNER BREAKS GROUND ON ONE JOURNAL SQUARE IN JERSEY CITY

Cover picture for the articleStart of Two-Tower, Skyline-Defining Project Punctuates Journal Square Renaissance. JERSEY CITY, NJ– Kushner has broken ground on its ambitious One Journal Square project in Jersey City, beginning work on a nearly $1 billion mixed-use development that will create more than 2 million square feet of residential, retail, amenities, parking and open...

jerseydigs.com

$80 Million, 20 Building Portfolio Deal Finalized in Newark

A multi-tranche multifamily portfolio sale worth $80 million was recently finalized in Newark, New Jersey. The portfolio, known as the Skylark-North Newark Portfolio, consists of 20 buildings situated throughout the northern neighborhoods of Roseville and Broadway near Branch Brook Park. The sale encompasses 484 units, located in various low- and mid-rise buildings, with a mixture of studios, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom layouts.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves Mixed-Use Development at 99 Monitor Street

A block of Bergen-Lafayette along one of the neighborhood’s fastest-growing corridors is slated to gain more housing and retail as Jersey City has given the green light to another modern development. During their June 14 meeting, the city’s planning board unanimously approved an application to revitalize a rectangular lot...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark holds topping-off ceremony for ‘Shaq Tower 2’

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Gov. Phil Murphy, and partners Shaquille O’Neal and Boraie Development held the topping-off ceremony for 777 McCarter on June 13. The ceremony took place on Edison Place between McCarter Highway and Mulberry Street in Newark. Built under Newark’s inclusionary zoning, with 20 percent of the 370 apartments affordable, this is the largest 80/20 mixed-income project in New Jersey. Informally called “Shaq Tower 2,” a penthouse apartment in 777 McCarter will become the home of the NBA Hall of Famer.
NEWARK, NJ
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] The Plan To Literally Expand New York City

What if we added the equivalent of over 1300 football fields to the tip of Manhattan? This was the proposal of a recent op-ed in The New York Times - increasing the size of the borough by about 12% in order to mitigate two of its most pressing problems. There’s evidence from all over the world that doing this can be a useful technique for crowded ocean-side cities. But the process to do so - reclaiming land from the ocean - is rife with potential downsides. So is this a proportional response to gigantic problems? Or a zany harebrained scheme that’ll do more harm than good?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Rising Tide Capital’s new Jersey City headquarters is much more than office

Rising Tide Capital, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has earned national recognition for its efforts to transform lives and communities through entrepreneurship, celebrated its 18th anniversary by moving into a new headquarters in Jersey City. The headquarters, located in the Greenville neighborhood of Jersey City at 311 Martin Luther King Jr....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

The Best Bagel Shop In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

We take pride in a lot of different types of food here in New Jersey, and up near the top of that list along with pizza and pork roll is the mighty bagel. There are great bagel shops in every corner of this state, and we'd put any of them up against the best bagels in any other state, including New York.
FOOD & DRINKS
Person
Michael Sommer
Person
Steven Fulop
nycinsiderguide.com

Newark EWR Airport Guide

Newark (EWR) Airport Guide, about 14 miles (20 km) and 35-50 minutes from Manhattan, is located partially in each Newark and Elizabeth, New Jersey. NEWaRk (that’s where the EWR comes from) hubs include Continental and United, and is used for both domestic and international flights. It is the oldest major airport in the United States, though it is modern and updated. A taxi to or from Midtown can cost anywhere from $60-$120, depending on in or outbound for up to 4 people.
NEWARK, NJ
hackensackcriminallaw.com

Arrested for a Gun Offense on the George Washington Bridge

Defense Lawyers for Clients Stopped on the GWB in Fort Lee, New Jersey and Charged with a Weapon. Constructed in October of 1927 under the authority of the then chief engineer of the Port Authority, Athmar Amman, the George Washington Bridge spans from New Jersey’s Palisades to Manhattans shores and links New York and New Jersey. Suspended over the Hudson River, the double-decked bridge runs 4760 feet from Fort Lee to New York City and carries the most traffic worldwide. Motorists commuting between the two states for work, business, and pleasure cross the bridge daily. However, not all motorists entering or exiting Fort Lee have a smooth experience crossing the bridge. Some find themselves arrested and charged with serious felony crimes for illegally possessing guns and other weapons. When that happens, Fort Lee, Bergen County, and New Jersey State law enforcement operate in accordance with the state’s tough on gun crime policies. Toward that end, they stop drivers and passengers on the GWB in Fort Lee on a regular basis, arresting, and prosecuting defendants to the law’s fullest extent. No matter what, if the police found a weapon in your vehicle or on your person, you should contact a weapons defense lawyer in short order.
FORT LEE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Inside N.J.’s last Kmart, a depressing bastion of forgotten retail. How long will it last?

Westwood Plaza, a faceless strip mall in Bergen County, is now home to one of New Jersey’s most dubious pieces of retail history. Here lies New Jersey’s last remaining Kmart, a zombified version of the once-omnipresent franchise wading toward its final Blue Light Special. Stowed a few miles off the Garden State Parkway, the lonely store is now one of only three U.S. locations left standing, after the franchise’s Avenel location shuttered in April amid sweeping closures.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark launches search engine to help renters find housing they can afford

Newark is trying to make it easier for residents to find affordable places to live amid the city’s building boom. The city launched a free online search engine last week that allows apartment seekers to enter the range of rent they can pay, how many bedrooms they need and other criteria, to produce an interactive map with matching locations.
NEWARK, NJ
WIBX 950

This Is The Poorest Town in New York State

The disparity between the wealthiest Americans and the poorest Americans continues to rise in this country. What this looks like varies from state to state, and from town to town. Unfortunately, every state has to have a "poorest town." It's just the nature of things. But what does it mean...
KASER, NY
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen Resident Parking is a mess

I just want to point out that living in North Bergen for the past 28 years has changed. Up until three years ago, you were able to find parking on the street given any time of day, if you don’t own a house with parking. Today, however, its gotten ridiculously out of control. I live in a building with 20 other families, and 19 of those families have cars which they struggle to find parking. Being situated between two churches, in the race track section of town, people can’t move their cars on a Sunday morning because out of towners come and scoop every spot available. They even park illegally on the yellow lines and block the fire hydrant.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
CBS New York

Ambulances collide responding to call in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Two ambulances collide head-on late Monday night in Park Slope, Brooklyn. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Union Street near Seventh Avenue. Police said both ambulances were responding to an intoxicated man near the Barclays Center. One ambulance struck a utility pole and an ATM vestibule. Four EMS workers were treated for minor injuries. 
BROOKLYN, NY

