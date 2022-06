Newark– Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Walgreens, according to Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on June 20th, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., troopers responded to Walgreens at 500 Plaza Drive in Newark. The investigation revealed that the suspect entered Walgreens and demanded the employee give him money from both front registers. The employee provided the suspect with money, and then the suspect fled outside toward the north side of the building.

