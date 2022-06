👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. Solend, a Solana-based lending platform with over $1 billion in deposits, has voted on a governance proposal to take over a whale’s account so that funds can be withdrawn instead of automatically liquidated on the open market. Disturbingly. users have been incentivized to vote with “50K SLND distributed proportionally among voters through an airdrop.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO