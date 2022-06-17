Staff Predictions: Can Baylor Get it Done in Week Two Against BYU?

The InsideTheBears.com staff makes their predictions against the Cougars.

The Baylor Bears are set to join the Big 12 in welcoming the BYU Cougars to the conference in 2023. However, the Bears will look to travel to Provo, Utah in week two and show the Cougars just what to expect once they join the Big 12.

This is the second straight year Baylor will face BYU, as the Cougars traveled to Waco for a marquee non-conference matchup last season. While the Cougars will look to forget that game happened, the Bears will look to repeat their 38-24 beatdown.

Baylor looks to repeat as Big 12 champions and a road win over a tough opponent, even if non-conference, goes a long way in building the momentum to propel the Bears into a strong conference run.

They should likely find themselves entering this one with a 1-0 record, barring a huge upset at the hands of the Albany Great Danes. Will the Bears leave Provo 2-0 and riding high, or will they leave 1-1 after stumbling early in the season?

It's time for the Inside The Bears staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for Baylor's trip to Provo to face the Cougars. Make sure to stick with InsideTheBears.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Bears' schedule in 2022.

Matt Galatzan - Editor-in-Chief

This will be a great early season test for Dave Aranda and the Bears, as they attempt to prove themselves contenders for a second-consecutive Big 12 title. It will be a tough environment in Provo, and one the Bears might not see again all season. With that said, they are the better team. If Blake Shapen shows up and performs, the Bears should take this one

Baylor 28 BYU 24

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

This might end up being an early contender for game of the year, as both teams return a fair amount of talent from last year. The Cougars' offense should be just as explosive in 2022, led by quarterback Jaren Hall, however the Bears had no trouble limiting them last season. Look for the Bears to go on the road and get an early marquee win in what should be a slugfest of a game.

Baylor 35 BYU 31

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

In the Battle of the Holylands, this could end up being the game of the year. BYU posted back-to-back 10-plus win seasons, even with the departure of Zach Wilson and Jeff Grimes. The ladder led Baylor's offense to its first 12-win season in program history. The story will come to how quickly new quarterback Blake Shapen adjusts to playing quality competition. Because the game is in Provo, for now, I lean on the Cougars to pull this out.

BYU 38, Baylor 35

Denton Ramsey - Staff Writer

The Bears should not — and will not — overlook their future foes in the Big 12 when Baylor faces BYU on the road in week two. Coach Aranda will have this team prepared to battle the Cougars, and even on the road the Bears should come out on top. This will be a showdown between two highly-touted opponents, but Baylor’s defense should be enough to squeak out a win in week two.

Baylor 24, BYU 21

Brian Smith - Recruiting Writer

The Sep. 10 showdown in Provo will be a quarterback battle. Baylor's Blake Shapen and BYU's Jarren Hall have the physical tools to get it done through the air, and an air show is what fans will see. Look for each signal caller to top 250 yards passing. The difference will be Baylor's defense making one critical stop in the fourth quarter, and the Bears will pull out the close victory.

Baylor 35 BYU 31

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Last season when they met Baylor won this game by 14 points. This one should be closer. BYU will be highly motivated, of course, as it prepares to make the leap to the Big 12. BYU's quarterback, Jaren Hall, should be better, too. It's a big test game for Baylor, too, which is the defending Big 12 champion and wants to repeat. The Bears get this one by a nose.

Baylor 31 BYU 30

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

In the weeks leading up this game, BYU likely won't get enough credit for its potential ability to keep things close with the defending conference champs. But it's hard to see the Cougars coming out on top against a Dave Aranda-led defense that will only be more improved after last season's successful finish.

Baylor 27, BYU 21

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook