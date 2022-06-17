West Ham ace Rice banned two games for Europa League semi-final ref tirade & Moyes banned a game for separate incident

WEST HAM have been hit with a double whammy after both Declan Rice and boss David Moyes were handed bans by Uefa.

The club’s star midfielder was caught on camera accusing officials of being "corrupt" in the tunnel after the Hammers were defeated at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Declan Rice has been issued a two-match European ban Credit: Rex

David Moyes has also been hit with a one-match suspension in Europe Credit: Rex

West Ham were beaten 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate in front of a white-hot atmosphere at the Deutsche Bank Park in last season’s semi-final.

Tunnel cam footage emerged from the clash and shows the furious Rice confronting the Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzan outside the changing-rooms.

He was then heard shouting: “Ref! Ref! it is so poor. All night, it is so bad. How can you be that bad? Honestly.

He then turned to walk away and added: “You’ve probably been f***ing paid. F***ing corruption.”

Uefa have now confirmed that he has been hit with a two-game European ban.

That will rule him out of their first two Europa Conference League fixtures this term.

And his manager will also be forced to watch the first match from the stands after he was issued a one-game suspension.

With his side 3-1 down on aggregate with just 13 minutes to play in the explosive clash, the Scot asked the Frankfurt bench for the ball after it had gone out of play.

After it was rolled towards his feet by a ballboy, Moyes angrily booted it straight back at him.

He was instantly shown a red card by the referee.

The Hammers qualified for the Europa Conference League after finishing seventh in last season's Premier League.