ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WATCH: Alabama set to have another jam-packed recruiting weekend

By TouchdownAlabama.com
tdalabamamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama football is continuing its big month on the recruiting trail by hosting another loaded...

tdalabamamag.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Brian Branch says expectations for Alabama’s 2022 defense are “through the roof”

Could Alabama football have its best defense under Nick Saban since 2016?. One player said the expectations for this group are “through the roof.”. Brian Branch, a junior defensive back for the Crimson Tide, came on In My Own Words with Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine on Monday. He spoke on his NIL partnership with The Player’s Lounge with former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, and how excited he is to interact more with fans. The best part of the conversation with Branch is he spoke about the expectations for the Alabama defense. The Tide had some inconsistent moments in 2021, but it played its best late in the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What does Wilkin Formby commitment mean for Alabama?

Alabama football picked up a verbal commitment from four-star offensive lineman, Wilkin Formby, Monday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Formby’s commitment mean for Alabama in a video. The video can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

2024 LB Sandy Lewis earns first D1 offer from Alabama

Sandy Lewis earned his first D1 offer from Alabama football Wednesday after competing in the Nick Saban Football Camp. The 2024 prospect attends Lafayette Christian Academy in Louisiana, and he is currently a rising junior. He was notified of his offer from the Crimson Tide with his teammates, Ju’Juan Johnson and Melvin Hills, during a conversation with Nick Saban. Hill, Lewis and Johnson all picked up offers from Alabama during that conversation.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama lands commitment from Tuscaloosa native, 4-star 2023 offensive lineman

Alabama had an advantage when it came to recruiting 4-star 2023 offensive lineman Wilkin Formby. Despite Nick Saban and his staff recruiting well nationally, often pulling in top recruits from California, Florida and everywhere in between, Formby calls Tuscaloosa home. And, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Formby took...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

BREAKING: Local Four-Star Tackle Commits to Crimson Tide

Four-star 2023 offensive tackle Wilkin Formby out of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama is deciding to stay close to home and committing to the University of Alabama. He made the decision at a ceremony on Monday evening in NHS's gymnasium, choosing between Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 4-Star OL target, Wilkin Formby set to announce commitment

Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman target, Wilkin Formby is set to announce his college decision Monday at 7 p.m. CST from Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. Formby is rated as a four-star recruit, and he is considered a top tackle prospect. He will choose between Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama OL Javion Cohen joins elite representation for NIL deals

He eyes the opportunity of having a dominant junior season on Alabama’s offensive line, but Javion Cohen has also been collecting several NIL deals. As a native of Phenix City, Ala., he has partnered with Cameo and Fan Arch. Cohen returns as the Crimson Tide’s starting left guard, but he has joined elite representation to market himself more.
PHENIX CITY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama have multiple finalists in New York for 2022 Heisman Trophy?

Bryce Young looks to retain his crown as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, but this year’s race could field multiple finalists for the Crimson Tide. Will Anderson Jr., an outside linebacker, is back for his junior season. He led the team and nation for sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) while having 102 total tackles, nine quarterback hurries, and three pass breakups in 2021. Anderson did not have the Heisman listed as a goal, but he became a finalist. He got snubbed from a trip to New York City for the presentation, but the former five-star has the coveted bronze award as a goal for the fall. He returns as the most dominant defensive player in college football. If he repeats his production from last year and adds a couple of touchdowns, Anderson will be in the Big Apple.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama DE commit Yhonzae Pierre dominates 1-on-1s at camp

Alabama football’s four-star defensive end commit, Yhonzae Pierre put up a dominant performance at the Nick Saban Football Camp Saturday. Pierre attends Eufaula High School in Eufaula, Alabama. He verbally committed to the Crimson Tide in April over Auburn, Georgia and others. The Alabama commit return to Tuscaloosa to camp Saturday and showed why the Tide are excited to have him on board.
EUFAULA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Alabama Football: Talking ’23 class numbers and likely commits

Alabama Football has four verbal commits in its 2023 class. With six months to go until the Early Signing Period, it may seem unnecessary to talk about numbers. It isn’t. Why it isn’t is two-fold. The most straightforward reason is for the 2023 class, teams can sign as many players as they choose. In an effort to counter transfer attrition there is no 25-signee limit.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nate Oats And The Crimson Tide Extend Offer to 2025 Recruit

On Friday, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide extended an offer to standout 2025 recruit, Caleb Wilson. The 6-foot-8, 180-pound power forward out of Holy Innocents High School (Ga.) has gained attention after putting up an impressive freshman season. According to MaxPreps, Wilson averaged 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Freshman Standout Transfers Within Conference

Infielder Jenna Lord, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in late May, announced Sunday that she will officially leave Alabama for fellow Southeastern Conference school Ole Miss in a post on Twitter. Along with a photo in her updated Rebels jersey, her post read, "Blessed is an understatement, but this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy