McBean Parkway is scheduled to be closed next week during the overnight hours, due to a new gas line being installed. McBean Parkway is scheduled to be closed starting Monday, June 27, 2022 due to a new gas pipe installation on the northside of Magic Mountain Parkway from Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive to Fairways Drive, which is expected to require the closure on McBean from Creekside Road to Magic Mountain Parkway.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO