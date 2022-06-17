ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

‘Visitors in their own town’: How much tourism is too much? Delray Beach officials grappling with growing issue

By Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
People cross Atlantic Ave, in Delray Beach, Friday, March 4, 2022. "One of Delray Beach's busiest intersections and the unofficial entrance to its buzzing downtown area, the intersection at Atlantic Avenue and Swinton could receive a major overhaul. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

After a sluggish two years, tourists are making their way back to Delray Beach, flocking to the city’s vibrant downtown on Atlantic Avenue at a pace that’s set to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

But as tourism numbers begin to rise, city officials are asking: How many tourists do we actually want in Delray?

That’s the issue commissioners are grappling with as they craft the city’s long-term vision for tourism, including whether they should add more infrastructure, such as hotels, to accommodate a potential increase in demand.

“I don’t know how we can cram that much more in with what’s happening here,” Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia said during a public meeting on Tuesday. “If you’re down here during season on a Saturday night , it’s crazy.

“There’s really been a long period of time where [residents] felt like visitors in their own town, and some have stopped coming [downtown].”

Tourism has been a significant economic driver for the city, generating $876,000 daily in direct economic value, a consultant told city commissioners at the meeting. Don Kolodz, president of Tourism Strategic Solutions, said Delray Beach’s tourism numbers are at 96% of where the city was in 2019 and that it should exceed that figure by year’s end.

As the city starts to “grow our tourism pie in terms of visitation, we need to probably look at where do we need additional capacity in terms of hotel rooms,” Kolodz added. “Is it out west? Is it downtown? Where is there land available?”

The topic of hotels will likely come up later this year as the city prepares to open bidding for a 6-acre parcel of land on the Delray Beach Golf Club . The nearly 100-year-old golf course needs roughly $10 million to $15 million to fix a variety of issues, such as replacing the drainpipes underneath the course and making upgrades to the restrooms, maintenance facility and parking lots.

Because of that steep price tag, Delray Beach is looking for a developer to finance the repairs. In exchange, the city is willing to give up 6 acres of the course bordering Atlantic Avenue for a future mixed-use development.

Adding hotels, however, does not seem to be a main priority for the city. Delray Beach has seen an influx of new hotels in the downtown area with The Ray Hotel opening in 2021 and a Hampton Inn by Hilton slated for 2023.

City Commissioner Ryan Boylston said he’s not pushing for more hotels, noting the recent additions and the rise in home-sharing options, such as Airbnb.

“Those can erode neighborhoods and communities because then you don’t have people working here full time,” Boylston said. “We don’t want to live in a tourist city. We want to live in a fantastic city with a vibrant downtown that people want to visit, but it’s a fine line.

“Daytona, Panama City, even the beachside of Fort Lauderdale — they’ve seen how hard it is to wind that back. You get the big ups and the big downs of being a tourist-based city.”

Instead of pushing for more tourists, Petrolia said, the primary focus should be re-engaging with residents and “making them feel like they’re really invited.”

She added: “We already are a tourist destination. We already are doing [tourism numbers that] a lot of places wish they could get to. How many visitors do we really want to bring in beyond what we’re already having, especially during the height of our season ?”

City Commissioner Juli Casale shared a similar sentiment, suggesting the city could potentially partner with local hotels to offer packages with amenities like spas geared toward people looking for staycations.

“When the hotels have less capacity in the off-season, the better approach for us vs. trying to cultivate a ton of new [tourists] is to try and fill in the gaps when our current businesses are slow,” Casale said.

Manchester Mick
4d ago

Our so called elected leaders and developers wanted this. no more village by the sea!! they should all be recalled!! They are the real cause,

Guest
3d ago

Delray is ruined, There’s nothing attractive about hundreds of restaurants and bars one next to the other! Predatory developers had ruined it, glad I moved to the Carolinas.

Kaleidoscope Eyes
3d ago

Who in their rightMinds want to even go there? Tourist area? Atlantic Avenue all you got? Just bars and eats all up and down and wanna be’s trying to be noticed. Sad if this is what excites you.

