Photos show Russian oligarch's $300 million superyacht arriving in Hawaii and flying the American flag after US wins lengthy legal battle

A harbor pilot boat cruises past the Amadea superyacht in Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii, on June 16, 2022. EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian oligarch's $300 million superyacht arrived in Hawaii Thursday flying the American flag.

The US successfully seized the vessel after a month-long legal battle in Fiji over its ownership.

See photos of the Amadea, one of the largest superyachts in the world, entering Honolulu harbor.

AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

The Amadea sails into Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii, on June 16, 2022. EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images

The Amadea docked in Hawaii Thursday flying the American flag. AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and businessman, billionaire Suleiman Kerimov (L) photographed together on August 6, 2019 in Sochi, Russia. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Eduard Khudainatov, former President of Rusneft, the biggest Russian oil company, during Russian-Turkish talks in the Kremlin Palace on March, 16, 2011. Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

The superyacht Amadea moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022. AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Amadea crew members seen on-deck in Honolulu harbor. EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images

A $300 million Russian superyacht that the US has been attempting to seize since April arrived in Hawaii on Thursday flying the American flag.At 348 feet, the Amadea is nearly as long as a football field. The luxurious boat features a large helipad, an in-deck pool, gold detailing, and eight separate cabins.The Amadea's arrival in Honolulu harbor is the result of a lengthy legal battle between the US and Millemarin Investment Limited, the company that legally owns the vessel.The US alleged the Amadea belonged to Russian gold tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, who was sanctioned in 2018 following Russia's invasion of Crimea.The Russian billionaire is believed to have "close ties" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2017, he was accused of laundering hundreds of millions of euros through luxury real estate purchases in France.But the lawyer representing Millemarin Investment Ltd. argued that the Amadea was actually owned by Russian oil executive Eduard Khudainatov, who is not sanctioned.For eight weeks, the superyacht remained in Fiji as the two parties battled it out over which Russian oligarch was the boat's true owner.It was a legal saga riddled with drama, as CBS News reported. From secret code names to crew members refusing to sail with US officials, getting the boat into US waters was not a simple feat.

Source: Insider , Insider, CBS

Four men look out from the Amadea's upper deck as it arrives in Honolulu. EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images

Crew members prepare to dock the Amadea in Honolulu on June 16, 2022. EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images

The Amadea's seizure was coordinated through the Justice Department's KleptoCapture group, a task force put together to track down sanctioned assets following Putin's invasion of Ukraine.Although the Russian superyacht is now under US control, the "craziest thing" about its seizure is the boat's costly upkeep, as Joe Biden's national security advisor was recorded saying Thursday.

Source: Insider

The Amadea moored in Honolulu harbor. AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

"When we seize one, we have to pay for upkeep," Sullivan said. "The federal government pays for upkeep ... so like some people are basically being paid to maintain Russian superyachts on behalf of the United States government."

Source: Insider

A man fishes next to where the Amadea is moored in Honolulu harbor. AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

The Amadea's support and maintenance is reported to cost between $25 million and $30 million a year. Without proper care, the Russian yachts seized by governments around the world could lose 30% of their value.

Source: Insider