ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Photos show Russian oligarch's $300 million superyacht arriving in Hawaii and flying the American flag after US wins lengthy legal battle

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ISJ3_0gEA4xVj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Kwcq_0gEA4xVj00
A harbor pilot boat cruises past the Amadea superyacht in Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii, on June 16, 2022.

EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images

  • A Russian oligarch's $300 million superyacht arrived in Hawaii Thursday flying the American flag.
  • The US successfully seized the vessel after a month-long legal battle in Fiji over its ownership.
  • See photos of the Amadea, one of the largest superyachts in the world, entering Honolulu harbor.
A $300 million Russian superyacht that the US has been attempting to seize since April arrived in Hawaii on Thursday flying the American flag.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nPCE_0gEA4xVj00

AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

At 348 feet, the Amadea is nearly as long as a football field. The luxurious boat features a large helipad, an in-deck pool, gold detailing, and eight separate cabins.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOlUa_0gEA4xVj00
The Amadea sails into Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii, on June 16, 2022.

EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images

The Amadea's arrival in Honolulu harbor is the result of a lengthy legal battle between the US and Millemarin Investment Limited, the company that legally owns the vessel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Il1sg_0gEA4xVj00
The Amadea docked in Hawaii Thursday flying the American flag.

AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

The US alleged the Amadea belonged to Russian gold tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, who was sanctioned in 2018 following Russia's invasion of Crimea.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gsnD_0gEA4xVj00
Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov.

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The Russian billionaire is believed to have "close ties" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2017, he was accused of laundering hundreds of millions of euros through luxury real estate purchases in France.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vENP_0gEA4xVj00
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and businessman, billionaire Suleiman Kerimov (L) photographed together on August 6, 2019 in Sochi, Russia.

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

But the lawyer representing Millemarin Investment Ltd. argued that the Amadea was actually owned by Russian oil executive Eduard Khudainatov, who is not sanctioned.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wm0fy_0gEA4xVj00
Eduard Khudainatov, former President of Rusneft, the biggest Russian oil company, during Russian-Turkish talks in the Kremlin Palace on March, 16, 2011.

Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

For eight weeks, the superyacht remained in Fiji as the two parties battled it out over which Russian oligarch was the boat's true owner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUPYs_0gEA4xVj00
The superyacht Amadea moored in Honolulu on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

It was a legal saga riddled with drama, as CBS News reported. From secret code names to crew members refusing to sail with US officials, getting the boat into US waters was not a simple feat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysGa7_0gEA4xVj00
Amadea crew members seen on-deck in Honolulu harbor.

EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Insider , Insider, CBS

The Amadea's seizure was coordinated through the Justice Department's KleptoCapture group, a task force put together to track down sanctioned assets following Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSpFl_0gEA4xVj00
Four men look out from the Amadea's upper deck as it arrives in Honolulu.

EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images

Although the Russian superyacht is now under US control, the "craziest thing" about its seizure is the boat's costly upkeep, as Joe Biden's national security advisor was recorded saying Thursday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BduG_0gEA4xVj00
Crew members prepare to dock the Amadea in Honolulu on June 16, 2022.

EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Insider

"When we seize one, we have to pay for upkeep," Sullivan said. "The federal government pays for upkeep ... so like some people are basically being paid to maintain Russian superyachts on behalf of the United States government."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kReF3_0gEA4xVj00
The Amadea moored in Honolulu harbor.

AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

Source: Insider

The Amadea's support and maintenance is reported to cost between $25 million and $30 million a year. Without proper care, the Russian yachts seized by governments around the world could lose 30% of their value.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zgzdh_0gEA4xVj00
A man fishes next to where the Amadea is moored in Honolulu harbor.

AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Source: Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Hawaii State
Hawaii Cars
Local
Hawaii Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superyacht#Crimea#Vehicles#Russian#American#Getty Images The Amadea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

532K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy