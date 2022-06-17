Photos show Russian oligarch's $300 million superyacht arriving in Hawaii and flying the American flag after US wins lengthy legal battle
By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
4 days ago
A Russian oligarch's $300 million superyacht arrived in Hawaii Thursday flying the American flag.
The US successfully seized the vessel after a month-long legal battle in Fiji over its ownership.
See photos of the Amadea, one of the largest superyachts in the world, entering Honolulu harbor.
A $300 million Russian superyacht that the US has been attempting to seize since April arrived in Hawaii on Thursday flying the American flag. At 348 feet, the Amadea is nearly as long as a football field. The luxurious boat features a large helipad, an in-deck pool, gold detailing, and eight separate cabins. The Amadea's arrival in Honolulu harbor is the result of a lengthy legal battle between the US and Millemarin Investment Limited, the company that legally owns the vessel. The US alleged the Amadea belonged to Russian gold tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, who was sanctioned in 2018 following Russia's invasion of Crimea. The Russian billionaire is believed to have "close ties" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2017, he was accused of laundering hundreds of millions of euros through luxury real estate purchases in France. But the lawyer representing Millemarin Investment Ltd. argued that the Amadea was actually owned by Russian oil executive Eduard Khudainatov, who is not sanctioned. For eight weeks, the superyacht remained in Fiji as the two parties battled it out over which Russian oligarch was the boat's true owner. It was a legal saga riddled with drama, as CBS News reported. From secret code names to crew members refusing to sail with US officials, getting the boat into US waters was not a simple feat.
The Amadea's seizure was coordinated through the Justice Department's KleptoCapture group, a task force put together to track down sanctioned assets following Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Although the Russian superyacht is now under US control, the "craziest thing" about its seizure is the boat's costly upkeep, as Joe Biden's national security advisor was recorded saying Thursday.
"When we seize one, we have to pay for upkeep," Sullivan said. "The federal government pays for upkeep ... so like some people are basically being paid to maintain Russian superyachts on behalf of the United States government."
The Amadea's support and maintenance is reported to cost between $25 million and $30 million a year. Without proper care, the Russian yachts seized by governments around the world could lose 30% of their value.
