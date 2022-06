Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport execs rolling out the red carpet for Norse Atlantic Airways officials to celebrate the Scandinavian carrier's inaugural flight from F-L-L to Oslo. Broward Commissioner Steve Geller says this is a huge economic boon for the fastest growing major airport in the U-S. He says this will not only create jobs at the airport, but at local hotels and restaurants too. This marks the return of transatlantic service to FLL, which has been missing for several years. The new nonstop route will operate thrice-weekly in an environmentally friendly Boeing 787.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO