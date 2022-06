Aston Villa are willing to listen to offers for John McGinn this summer and will accept any bids they consider top-tier. This is according to Football Insider , who reports that McGinn is far from untouchable despite being a nailed-on starter during his four years at the club. The Scottish man has been one of Villa’s best players in recent years and has become known for his consistency on a weekly basis. Steven Gerrard is said to be not totally convinced by the Scotland international and would consider top-tier offers should they arrive this summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO