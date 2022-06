SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- For the almost two years since Hurricane Sally, Cindy Hartsell has been trying to rebuild her life pretty much by herself. "The water -- it came up above the windows," she says. "And it stayed for a while instead of just going straight out. So that meant it soaked in the wood and the walls and everything. I had everything go to the road and throw it all away. My whole life gone."

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO