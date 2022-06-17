ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Park has a new address. It appears to be a creative solution to green-lighting a temporary casino.

By Daniel Berti, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Harbor Park is pictured in Norfolk, Virginia on June 16, 2022. Norfolk city officials quietly changed the longtime address of Harbor Park Stadium from 150 Park Avenue to 200 Park Avenue recently to match the address of a planned casino next door. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The longtime address of Harbor Park has been changed. But not because the ballpark is moving.

The address was quietly altered by city officials to match that of the future Headwaters Resort & Casino next door, and the sites now share the same address.

The city is calling the change a routine “boundary adjustment,” but it appears to have been a creative solution to a dilemma related to problematic language in the referendum that authorized the casino.

The referendum, approved by Norfolk voters in 2020, allows casino gaming in the city only on property “with an approximate street address of 200 Park Avenue.” That’s the land next to Harbor Park — the planned site of the Headwaters casino.

But the city decided in recent months it wanted to put a temporary casino inside Harbor Park while the main casino is under construction.

The problem: Due to that specific language in the referendum, the only address in Norfolk that can host a casino is 200 Park Avenue.

The apparent solution: Change Harbor Park’s address to 200 Park Avenue. City officials, however, said the switch is entirely unrelated to the plan for temporary casino at the ballpark.

“This is part of a boundary adjustment, which is a routine measure on a redevelopment project such as this,” Norfolk spokeswoman Kelly Straub said.

Straub declined to respond to numerous additional requests for information about the address change. She did not respond to questions about when the change occurred, why the change was made or whether the temporary casino could be put in Harbor Park if the city had not made the switch.

City Councilwoman Andria McClellan, who campaigned against the casino prior to the referendum, told The Virginian-Pilot she only became aware of the stadium’s new address recently, but declined to comment on the change. She did say she’s “absolutely determined” to follow the rules of the referendum and Virginia gaming laws.

“The temporary casino must adhere to the same standards of the permanent casino. And we have to ensure that we abide by the state regulations,” McClellan said.

The address tweak first came to light May 26 at a Norfolk Planning Commission meeting when commissioners voted 5-1 to approve a conditional use permit for the temporary casino at the stadium.

The casino would have 628 gaming machines and a restaurant with 130 seats. It would be allowed to operate for up to two years. It will replace the Hits at the Park restaurant and Norfolk’s boxing program at the stadium. The boxing gym already been been relocated to Park Place.

During the meeting, commissioner Kim Sudderth, the only commissioner to vote against the casino permit, noticed that Harbor Park Stadium was no longer listed at its old address. Sudderth asked the development team and city attorney why the change was necessary.

Rodney Ferguson, executive vice president of the Pamunkey Indian Tribal Gaming Authority, one of the developers of the Headwaters casino, told commissioners the change was made so the casino and stadium could be “consistent in one space, because the casino can only have one address.”

When Sudderth asked whether that was permitted, city attorney Adam Melita did not directly respond to the question.

“Postal numbers change from time to time,” Melita said.

He added that, although a postal address was included in the referendum, it specifically identified the physical description of where casino gaming is permitted.

What Melita didn’t mention is that the description doesn’t appear to include the stadium, either. It states that casino gaming is only permitted on property “east of Harbor Park Stadium.” Virginia law requires any temporary casino gaming be held “at the same site referenced in the referendum.”

In a follow-up interview, City Manager Chip Filer declined to comment on why the city changed the stadium’s address, referring back to the city’s previous statement that it is a routine boundary adjustment.

Filer did reveal, however, that the developer has not yet made “a final decision on their preferred location” for the temporary facility. It’s unclear where else the temporary casino could be constructed.

The Virginia Lottery Board is expected to take a vote on whether to approve the casino’s operating license later this summer, needed for both the temporary and permanent casino to open.

If all goes according to plan, the Headwaters casino is anticipated to open in 2024. The $500 million project is could generate between $33 million and $44 million in city tax revenue annually . The city passed a resolution in May to dedicate 30% of those revenues for school reconstruction.

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

