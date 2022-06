A group of cyclists who took part in the Remember the Removal ride finally arrived in Tahlequah on Friday.

5 cyclists from the Cherokee Nation joined 6 others from the North Carolina-based Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians more than 2 weeks ago to ride 950 miles from New Echota, Georgia to Tahlequah, Oklahoma in honor of the 16,000 Cherokees forced to leave Georgia along the Trail of Tears.