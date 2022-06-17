ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick said that he and Pete Davidson are 'besties' and hang out amid romance with Kim Kardashian

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
 4 days ago
Scott Disick said that he and Pete Davidson are friends.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

  • Scott Disick said on "The Kardashians" that he and Pete Davidson are friends.
  • He said that Davidson once picked him and Kim Kardashian up from the airport with coffee.
  • Disick said that Kardashian was "different" in front of Davidson and used "young slang" with him.

Scott Disick said that he and Pete Davidson are friends, and praised the way that Davidson treats his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

On the season one finale of "The Kardashians," which aired Thursday, Disick had a conversation with Khloé Kardashian about the comedian's relationship with Kim, saying that Davidson was a "great person" who "cares about people's feelings." During the conversation, Disick, who shares three kids with Kim and Khloé's older sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker, said that Davidson was supposed to come over to his house.

"Oh my gosh, are you and Pete besties?" Khloé asked.

"Bunk beds, whole thing," Disick said. "We have the best time together."

Disick said that Davidson picked him and Kim up from the airport on one occasion, bringing them both coffee. Khloé said that she was happy that Kim had found a partner who "caters to her," something that Disick said Kim hadn't had in a "really long time."

"She's so different, too, in front of him," Disick said of Kim. "She, like, says, like, young slang. Like young slang words."

Davidson and Disick's friendship became public knowledge earlier this year. In March, a video filmed by Davidson was posted to Disick's Instagram story, showing Davidson awake while everyone else present was sleeping during a movie at a "boyz night," BuzzFeed News reported . In April, Disick posted a clip to his Instagram story showing Davidson driving the pink golf cart that Kim bought for her mother, Kris Jenner, thanking him for "dropping the pizza off," according to BuzzFeed News.

Davidson and Kim were first publicly linked in October 2021 and started being more public about their relationship in February and March . Kim first posted photos of the two of them on Instagram in March , weeks after Davidson first referred to her as his girlfriend.

On 'The Kardashians," Kim spoke about Davidson's small gestures in their relationship after he sent her Dibs ice cream to eat on the plane ride to the Dominican Republic, where Kim was traveling for multiple photo shoots.

"Pete is such a good, good person. I can't even explain it," Kardashian said during a confessional in episode nine. "He just has the best heart and always, like, thinks of the small things."

Read the original article on Insider

