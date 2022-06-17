Missing person last seen in Kamas area on June 11

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported Jesse Lee Fredrickson as a missing person on Friday. He was last seen in the Kamas area on June 11 and later in the day in Box Elder County.

Fredrickson is 52-years-old, 5’6″, and weighs roughly 180 lbs. He drives a white 2006 Ford F150 with Utah license plate V761LG.

“Jesse is familiar with the Uinta Mountains and the Weber Canyon area,” the sheriff’s office said. “Jesse has not had any contact with his family since he went missing.”

If you have any information, contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3601.

